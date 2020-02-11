Our picks Why Extremists Need Therapy | U.S. Defense R&D Falls | Eco-Crises & Systemic Collapse, and more

Published 11 February 2020

· Multiple Eco-Crises Could Trigger “Systemic Collapse”: Scientists · Record-Breaking Hot Years Look Set to Continue Through the Next Decade · Chinese Military Stole Masses of Americans’ Data, U.S. Says · Information Theft via Manipulating Screen Brightness in Air-Gapped Computers · U.S. Defense R&D Funding Falls as China’s Keeps Growing · False Evacuation Notice in Minnesota Blamed on ‘Software Issue’ · Why Extremists Need Therapy · North Korea “Enhanced” Its Nuclear Weapons Program Throughout 2019, New Report Says

Multiple Eco-Crises Could Trigger “Systemic Collapse”: Scientists (Marlowe Hood, AFP)

Overlapping environmental crises could tip the planet into “global systemic collapse,” more than 200 top scientists warned last week.

Climate change, extreme weather events from hurricanes to heatwaves, the decline of life-sustaining ecosystems, food security and dwindling stores of fresh water—each poses a monumental challenge to humanity in the 21st century.

Out of 30 global-scale risks, these five topped the list both in terms of likelihood and impact, according to scientists surveyed by Future Earth, an international research organisation.

Chinese Military Stole Masses of Americans’ Data, U.S. Says (Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo, AP)

Four members of the Chinese military have been charged with breaking into the computer networks of the Equifax credit reporting agency and stealing the personal information of tens of millions of Americans, the Justice Department said Monday, blaming Beijing for one of the largest hacks in history to target consumer data.

The case is the latest U.S. accusation against Chinese hackers suspected of breaching networks of American corporations, including steel manufacturers, a hotel chain and a health insurer. It comes as the Trump administration has warned against what it sees as the growing political and economic influence of China, and efforts by Beijing to collect data for financial and intelligence purposes and to steal research and innovation.

Information Theft via Manipulating Screen Brightness in Air-Gapped Computers (Nancy Cohen, Tech Xplore)

Data can be stolen from an air gapped personal computer just by using variations in screen brightness. Researchers at Ben-Gurion University wrote a paper on it.

As the team defines them, “Air-gapped computers are systems that are kept isolated from the Internet since they store or process sensitive information.”

Record-Breaking Hot Years Look Set to Continue Through the Next Decade (Michael Marshall, New Scientist)

The recent streak of record-breaking hot years is set to continue throughout the next decade. It is likely that every year from 2019 to 2028 will be one of the 10 warmest on record.

“After the last five years, we’ve really separated ourselves from the past,” says Anthony Arguez at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information in Asheville, North Carolina. “It looks pretty likely that we’re going to have a whole lot of top 10 years.”

U.S. Defense R&D Funding Falls as China’s Keeps Growing (Patrick Tucker, Defense One)

2021 budget request would see Pentagon funding shrink from $64.5 billion to $59 billion.

False Evacuation Notice in Minnesota Blamed on ‘Software Issue’ (Paul Walsh, Star-Tribune)

The message sent out Wednesday morning said, “Emergency Alert in this area until 8:06AM CST Evacuate Now HSEM, St. P” before cutting off. Recipients were told “within 10 minutes” that there was no evacuation being ordered.

Why Extremists Need Therapy (Helen Lewis, The Atlantic)

Britain’s prisons struggle to deradicalize alienated young men. Those failures have wider lessons.

North Korea “Enhanced” Its Nuclear Weapons Program Throughout 2019, New Report Says (Michelle Nichols, Reuters)

North Korea continued to enhance its nuclear and ballistic missile programs last year in breach of United Nations sanctions, according to a confidential U.N. report seen by Reuters on Monday.

The country also illicitly imported refined petroleum and exported some $370 million worth of coal with the help of Chinese barges, the report added.