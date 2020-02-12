Our picks 2021 Budget Cuts Science R&D | U.S. Reduces Africa Antiterrorism Efforts | London Face-Scan Anxiety, and more

· Facebook Says It Dismantles Russian Intelligence Operation Targeting Ukraine · U.S. Military Downgrades Efforts against Extremists in Sahel · FBI Announces that Racist Violence Is Now Equal Priority to Foreign Terrorism · Colorado Boy Dies of Flu After Mom Tries Anti-Vaccine Facebook Group Suggestions to Use Elderberries and Thyme Instead of Doctor’s Flue Medicine · Apps Are Selling Your Location Data. The U.S. Government Is Buying. · CBP’s Facial ID Tech in Focus at House Hearing · Trump’s 2021 Budget Drowns Science Agencies in Red Ink, Again · DHS Considered Multiple Ways to Retaliate against “Sanctuary” States: Report · London Police Deploy Face Scan Tech, Stirring Privacy Fears · Northern Hemisphere Faces 4-Fold Rise in Extreme Heat Periods: Study

Facebook Says It Dismantles Russian Intelligence Operation Targeting Ukraine (Reuters)

Facebook on Wednesday said it had suspended a network of accounts used by Russian military intelligence to seed false narratives online targeting Ukraine and other countries in Eastern Europe.

“Although the people behind this network attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found links to Russian military intelligence services,” Facebook said in a statement.

U.S. Military Downgrades Efforts against Extremists in Sahel (AP)

The U.S. military has switched from trying to degrade Islamic extremist groups in West Africa’s sprawling Sahel region to merely trying to contain them as their deadly threat increases, a new U.S. government report says.

The quarterly report by the inspectors general for the Pentagon, State Department and USAID released this week was the first one to be unclassified as interest surges in the U.S. military’s activities in Africa. Security allies are worried as the U.S. considers cutting troops on the continent to counter China and Russia elsewhere in the world.

FBI Announces that Racist Violence Is Now Equal Priority to Foreign Terrorism (Hannah Allam, NPR)

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency has made hate-fueled violence a top national security priority, on par with foreign terrorist groups such as ISIS.

“We elevated to the top-level priority racially motivated violent extremism so it’s on the same footing in terms of our national threat banding as ISIS and homegrown violent extremism,” Wray said.

Colorado Boy Dies of Flu After Mom Tries Anti-Vaccine Facebook Group Suggestions to Use Elderberries and Thyme Instead of Doctor’s Flue Medicine (K. Thor Jensen, Newsweek)

The death of Najee Jackson Jr. in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is coming under scrutiny after posts made by the mother in an anti-vaccine Facebook group’s page indicate he was prescribed Tamiflu but the family chose natural “remedies” instead.

CBS News reported on the Facebook posts, which were made to a group called Stop Mandatory Vaccination, which is one of many on the social network that disperse hoaxes and false information about vaccines. It has over 139,000 members.

Jackson’s mother posted to the group’s that her 4-year-old son had been diagnosed with the flu by a doctor, but her natural remedies like peppermint oil, lavender and vitamin C were not alleviating his symptoms.