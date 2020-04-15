Our picks Politicians & Disaster Predictions | U.S. Supply Line Failures | COVID-19 & Tornado Shelters, and more

Why Politicians Ignore Disaster Predictions · America Does Not Want China to Dominate 5G Mobile Networks · COVID-19 Era Is No Time to Play with Fire · Tornado Season on the Horizon Complicates COVID-19 Restrictions · Officials Weigh Whether to Open Community Tornado Shelters amid the Coronavirus Crisis · Russia Collecting Intelligence on U.S. Supply Line Failures amid Coronavirus Crisis, DHS Warns · Border Wall Construction Continues During the Coronavirus Pandemic · How Homeland Security's Biosurveillance Arm Uses Tech To Track a Pandemic · Lawmakers Call on DHS to Extend Migrant Work Permits During COVID-19 Crisis

Why Politicians Ignore Disaster Predictions (Malka Older, Foreign Policy)

Experts see catastrophe on the horizon, but nobody wants to pay the costs beforehand.

America Does Not Want China to Dominate 5G Mobile Networks (Economist)

It is going about it the wrong way.

COVID-19 Era Is No Time to Play with Fire (Yakima Herald)

Under normal circumstances, prescribed burns in lower elevation mountainous areas near Yakima, Wash., and elsewhere across the state would be underway or on the docket. Prescribed or controlled burns are intentionally set fires in a designated location.

Tornado Season on the Horizon Complicates COVID-19 Restrictions (Mindy Ragan Wood, Norman Transcript)

Norman, Okla.’s Emergency Management Coordinator David Grizzle said it’s unlikely that people will be able to keep six feet of distance between themselves and others in storm shelters, which are typically small spaces.

Officials Weigh Whether to Open Community Tornado Shelters amid the Coronavirus Crisis (Matthew Cappucci, Washington Post)

In some states, the verdict is in: The coronavirus should not stop you from going to a shelter.

Russia Collecting Intelligence on U.S. Supply Line Failures amid Coronavirus Crisis, DHS Warns (Jana Winter, Yahoo News)

Russian spies are likely using the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to collect intelligence on U.S. supply lines, which have struggled to provide adequate medical equipment, according to an intelligence report issued earlier this week by the Department of Homeland Security and obtained by Yahoo News.

The Russian intelligence services “likely are watching the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says says an April 6 intelligence bulletin produced by the DHS Counterintelligence Mission Center.

“Intelligence collection on medical supply chain vulnerabilities could inform future operations aimed at weakening key logistical elements in preparation for a wartime attack, or opportunistically during an emergency,” the document says.

Border Wall Construction Continues During the Coronavirus Pandemic (Courtney Boublé, Govexec)

Lawmakers and advocates call on the Trump administration to stop construction to protect public health and save taxpayer dollars.

How Homeland Security’s Biosurveillance Arm Uses Tech to Track a Pandemic (Brandi Vincent, Nextgov) The National Biosurveillance Integration Center began tracking what would become the novel coronavirus on 2 January.

Lawmakers Call on DHS to Extend Migrant Work Permits During COVID-19 Crisis (Fernie Ortiz, Everything Lubbock)

Employment authorization documents include DACA, TPS