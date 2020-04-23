Exit strategy How to Build and Deploy Testing Systems at Unprecedented Scale

Without a vaccine or therapeutic drugs, neither of which is guaranteed, countries thus face a future of bouncing in and out of lockdown every few months, with infection rates ebbing and flowing in response. “The result will be mounting death tolls, depressed economies and confidence-sapping uncertainty. This can, however, be partly ameliorated by extensive testing for the virus. Testing enables the government to keep tabs on the disease, reveals which social-distancing measures work, and, if those testing positive remain at home, instils confidence in the public that it is safe to go out,” the Economist argues.

SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is an unobtrusive piece of biological machinery. It spreads parasitically through the respiratory tracts of human beings, often without provoking symptoms in those who carry it. Yet for some, the Economist writes, particularly the old, it is deadly. This combination of properties make the pandemic both dangerous and difficult to stop. As of April 22nd it had killed 182,000 people.

