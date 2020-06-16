Perspective Killings by American Police Harm the Education of Some Local Students

Published 16 June 2020

Around 1,000 people are killed by the police in the United States each year, many of them black. For young black men, this is now the sixth-commonest cause of death. The Economist notes, however, that the effects of such incidents reach beyond those immediately involved. A new study suggests that killings by police officers even harm black and Hispanic students’ performance in local high schools. The damage to these students’ mental well-being can last for years.

Harvard University’s Professor Desmond Ang found

that students living within half a mile of a killing saw their grade-point averages (GPA) fall by an average of 0.04 points (on a four-point scale) in the semester immediately following the shooting, and by around 0.07 points in the two semesters after that. The closer they lived to an incident, the more their GPAs deteriorated, and the negative effect lasted for about three years. The youngest students—ninth-grade students, aged 14 and 15—were affected most. Youngsters in this age group who lived near the site of a police killing were about 3.5% less likely to graduate from high school and 2.5% less likely to enroll in college.

It was not just the students’ academic performance that suffered; so did their mental and emotional well-being. Students who lived near to where someone had been killed by police were 15% more likely to be diagnosed with an “emotional disturbance” (i.e., trouble learning, possible depression, anxiety or signs of post-traumatic stress disorder). The author found that only students of black and Hispanic backgrounds, the groups that are most likely to be killed by a cop, were affected by police killings: their GPAs fell by an average of 0.04 and 0.03 points, respectively. The academic performance and mental health of white and Asian students remained unchanged.

