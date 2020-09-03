Our picks Preventing Megafires | Fighting Domestic Extremism | Fixing DHS, and more

Published 3 September 2020

Five Military Sites Chosen for Phase III Trial of COVID Vaccine Candidate (Patrick Tucker, Defense One)

AstraZeneca is seeking 30,000 volunteers for the trial, which may lead to an effective vaccine by year’s end.

Trump Administration Promise to Focus on Extremism Remains Unfulfilled (Zolan Kanno-Youngs, New York Times)

A year after the Department of Homeland Security promised to focus more on violent extremism, the plan to carry out that shift remains hidden while the atmosphere worsens.

TikTok Announces “Zero Tolerance” Policy on Antisemitism (Jerusalem Post)

The announcement comes as the app has faced controversy over hate speech content on the service, including the Holocaust challenge, which saw users attempt to portray themselves as Holocaust victims.

Risk of Terror Attacks in France Remains Extremely High, Says Interior Minister (France24)

The risk of terror attacks in France remains extremely high, the interior minister said on Monday, adding that over 8,000 people were on a national warning list of Islamist radicalization. The comments by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin came two days before 14 people are due to go on trial over alleged involvement in attacks in January 2015 including on the Charlie Hebdo weekly that heralded a wave of militant strikes in France.

A Florida “Antifa Hunter” Violently Threatened a BLM Activist. Now He’s Going to Prison for Three Years. (Jaclyn Peiser, Washington Post)

Daniel McMahon, 32, of Brandon, Fla., was sentenced Monday to three years and five months in federal prison for cyberstalking and bias-motivated intimidation and interference with a candidate for elected office. McMahon pleaded guilty in April to attacking Don Gathers, a Black Lives Matter activist in Charlottesville, online and to threatening to sexually assault the daughter of another activist who protested white supremacists.

Gathers planned to run for a seat on the city council last year, but eventually quit the race over fears for his safety.

“This defendant weaponized social media to threaten and intimidate his perceived political enemies and propagate a violent white-supremacist ideology,” said U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen of the Western District of Virginia in a news release. “Because his online activity crossed the boundary between protected First Amendment expression and unlawful threats and harassment, he will spend considerable time in federal prison.”

The Department of Homeland Security Is Broken. Here’s What It needs in a Boss. (Paul Rosenzweig and Carrie Cordero, Washington Post)

Even in normal times, the job is hard to fill. And these aren’t normal times.

Administration’s Decision to Halt Election Security Briefings Worries Many(Courtney Boublé, GovExec)

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said that in an effort to prevent leaks, the intelligence community will no longer provide in-person briefings to Congress about threats, only written updates.

We Know How to Prevent Megafires. We’re Just Not Doing It (Elizabeth Weil, Propublica / Defense One)

This week has seen the 2nd- and 3rd-largest California wildfires ever. There’s near-total scientific consensus on how to stop the next one.

DHS Partners with Industry to Offer State, Local Gov’ts Cybersecurity Aid (Robert Lemos, Dark Reading)

The US Department of Homeland Security teams up with Akamai and the Center for Internet Security to provide state and local governments with cybersecurity through DNS for free.