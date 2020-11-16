Domestic terrorism Michigan Terrorists Planned to Kill All State Legislators, Blow Up Capitol Building

Published 16 November 2020

The Michigan terrorists who plotted to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer and attack the Michigan State legislature building, planned for no one to emerge alive from the building, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.The plotters planned to carry food and supplies with them as they stormed the Capitol building, and barricade themselves inside. Their plan then called for the legislators to face televised “trials,” in which they would be charged with “tyranny,” and then executed. Fox and his fellow plotters believed they would be able to hold on for about a week, during which all the legislators and their staff would be executed and their executions televised.

The Michigan terrorists who plotted to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer and attack the Michigan State legislature building, planned for no one to emerge alive from the building, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

The Detroit Free Press reports that ring-leader Adam Fox’s “Plan A” was not only to storm the building and take the Legislators hostage. Rather, he planned to lead his followers into the chamber, carrying food and supplies, and barricade themselves inside. Their plan then called for the legislators to face televised “trials,” in which they would be charged with “tyranny,” and then executed. Fox and his fellow plotters believed they would be able to hold on for about a week, during which all the legislators and their staff would be executed and their executions televised.

The plotters also had a Plan B: lock the doors and set the building on fire.

The details of the plot were included in a brief filed by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office in Jackson County’s 12th District Court against the pretrial release of Pete Musico, 42, who is charged at the state level in connection with a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The brief was released before a bond hearing, in which Musico’s bond was reduced from $10 million to $100,000. The AG’s office released the detailed brief to the Detroit Free Press. The AG office said it had first confirmed the document did not fall under a protective order in the case.

The militia group Wolverine Watchmen, which is now accused in the domestic terrorism plot, had a private Facebook group with rules that included “Boojahidden only, No feds, statist, cops, bootlickers or commies or ethnonationalist.”

Fourteen men have been charged in the case, eight at the state level and six at the federal level.

The Free Press offers this breakdown of the details revealed in the AG’s filing:

Televised Executions and Fire

“Plan A consisted of recruiting 200 men and then storm the Capitol building in Lansing while Congress [the AG Office clarified that the reference is to the Michigan legislature] was in session,” the AG’s Office said. “They were to take hostages, execute tyrants and have it televised. It would take about one week and that no one is coming out alive.

“The secondary plan was to storm the Capitol building in Lansing when Congress was in session. They would then lock the entrances/exits to the structure. They would then set the building on fire.”