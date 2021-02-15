Our picks: China syndrome Chinese Economic Coercion | The Long Hack | “Deep Concerns” over WHO COVID Report, and more

Published 15 February 2021

· Britain’s Hardening Stance on China · At least three WHO COVID-19 investigators linked with Chinese Institutions · U.S. Raises “Deep Concerns” over WHO Report on Covid’s Wuhan Origins · Secret Bat Cages at Wuhan Lab Where Researchers Planned to Breed Animals for Virus Experiments - Despite Denials of British Scientist on the WHO Team “Investigating” the Origins of Covid · Biden Wants to Create Millions of Clean-Energy Jobs. China and Europe are Way ahead of Him. · The Feds Say He’s an Extremist Leader Who Directed Rioters. He Also Had Top-Secret Clearance and Worked for the FBI, Attorney Says. · Create a Bulwark against Chinese Economic Coercion: Advance Open RAN in Europe · How China Squandered Its Chance for a Peaceful Rise · The Long Hack: How China Exploited a U.S. Tech Supplier · Academics with “High Risk” China Links Get Porton Down Funding

Britain’s Hardening Stance on China (Economist)

The relationship is more steely than golden.

At least three WHO COVID-19 investigators linked with Chinese Institutions (Sky News)

The impartiality of the WHO’s report into the origins of COVID-19 has been called into question after revelations three lead investigators have had previous involvements with Chinese-linked institutions, according to Sky’s Sharri Markson.

U.S. Raises “Deep Concerns” over WHO Report on Covid’s Wuhan Origins (Demetri Sevastopulo and Donato Paolo Mancini, Financial Times)

National security adviser calls on Beijing to release data on early stages of pandemic.

Secret Bat Cages at Wuhan Lab Where Researchers Planned to Breed Animals for Virus Experiments - Despite Denials of British Scientist on the WHO Team “Investigating” the Origins of Covid (Glen Owen and Jake Ryan, Daily Mail)

Biden Wants to Create Millions of Clean-Energy Jobs. China and Europe are Way ahead of Him. (Jeanne Whalen, Washington Post)

Battery production is key to building a green-energy workforce, but without more government support, the United States may miss out.

The Feds Say He’s an Extremist Leader Who Directed Rioters. He Also Had Top-Secret Clearance and Worked for the FBI, Attorney Says. (Katie Shepherd, Washington Post)

Navy veteran Thomas Edward Caldwell led a band of the Oath Keepers extremist group to Washington on Jan. 6 to storm the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors allege, helping to mastermind a violent plot to stop lawmakers from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

But Caldwell’s attorney, Thomas K. Plofchan, says he isn’t just a retired lieutenant commander. Caldwell also had a top-secret security clearance and served as a section chief for the FBI after leaving the armed forces in 2009, Plofchan said.

Create a Bulwark against Chinese Economic Coercion: Advance Open RAN in Europe (Carisa Nietsche and Martijn Rasser, The Hill)

European policymakers are increasingly aligned with their counterparts in North America and Indo-Pacific democracies on the national security threats posed by Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications equipment giant. 2020 saw the tide turn against Huawei, with several countries announcing bans — and de-facto bans — and many joining the U.S.-led Clean Network initiative. In response, Chinese officials and Huawei representatives pushed back with a PR campaign in the United Kingdom warning of delayed 5G rollouts and outright threats of retaliation directed at Sweden.

In an effort to broaden its threat, the Chinese delegation added a clause to the recently negotiated EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) punishing European states who ban Huawei. While EU negotiators struck it from the final text, the Chinese delegation’s attempt is a remarkable example of China using its market size to advance its national champions abroad.

With key countries such as Germany still on the fence on the Huawei issue, it remains critical for the Biden administration and the U.S. Congress to work with transatlantic allies to create a bulwark against Beijing’s economic coercion and advance new telecommunications solutions based on shared interests and values.

How China Squandered Its Chance for a Peaceful Rise (Denny Roy, National Interest)

Beijing fired off a warning shot with the “nine-dashed line” when it made clear that it was not an opening bargaining position but a delineation of what China claims as national territory.

The Long Hack: How China Exploited a U.S. Tech Supplier (Jordan Robertson and Michael Riley, Bloomberg)

For years, U.S. investigators found tampering in products made by Super Micro Computer Inc. The company says it was never told. Neither was the public.

Academics with “High Risk” China Links Get Porton Down Funding (Tim Baker, The Times)

Senior academics secured Porton Down funding for research while working with Chinese universities linked with the military, The Times has learnt.

Substantial sums from Britain’s national security laboratory helped to finance the development of materials and technology with applications in defense, nuclear power and space.

Details of collaborations between professors in Britain and China have emerged amid concerns that universities are inadvertently helping hostile states to build weapons by sharing sensitive, dual-use knowledge.