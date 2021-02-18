Insurrection Trump Seemed “Determined to Overturn the Voters’ Decision or Else Torch Our Institutions on the Way Out”: Senator Mitch McConnell

Published 18 February 2021

Last week we offered a couple of paragraphs from the landmark speech given by the Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) on the floor of the Senate on 13 February. McConnell voted for acquitting Donald Trump because, he argued, the Senate had no power to sit in judgement of a former official who is now a private citizen. But in a memorable speech which will likely be read in high school civics classes and in American history classes in colleges, McConnell excoriated Trump for poisoning the minds of his followers with a “growing crescendo of false statements, conspiracy theories, and reckless hyperbole, which the defeated president kept shouting into the largest megaphone on planet Earth.” McConnell added: “The leader of the free world cannot spend weeks thundering that shadowy forces are stealing our country and then feign surprise when people believe him and do reckless things.” Todya we publish the entire first half of the speech, addressing Trump’s responsibility for fomenting the political unrest which, he hoped, would allow him to stay in power in defiance of the will of the American voters.

Senator Mitch McConnell’s Speech on 13 February 2021, after the Vote on Whether to Convict Donald Trump in his Second Impeachment Trial:

January 6th was a disgrace. American citizens attacked their own government. They used terrorism to try to stop a specific piece of domestic business they did not like. They used terrorism to try to stop a specific piece of domestic business they did not like. Fellow Americans beat and bloodied our own police. They stormed the center floor. They tried to hunt down the Speaker of the House. They built a gallows and chatted about murdering the vice president. They did this because they’d been fed wild, falsehoods by the most powerful man on earth because he was angry. He lost an election. Former President Trump’s actions preceded the riot or a disgraceful dereliction of duty. The House accused the former president of quote “Incitement.” That is a specific term from the criminal law. Let me just put that aside for a moment and reiterate something I said weeks ago. There’s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it.

The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president and having that belief was a foreseeable consequence of the growing crescendo of false statements, conspiracy theories, and reckless hyperbole, which the defeated president kept shouting into the largest megaphone on planet Earth. The issue is not only the president intemperate language on January 6th. It is not just his endorsement of remarks in which an associate urged quote “Trial by combat.” It was also the entire manufactured atmosphere of looming catastrophe. The increasingly wild myths about a reverse landslide election that was somehow being stolen. Some secret coup by our now-president.