Our picks: China watch CCP at 100 | 'China Initiative' Prosecution Sputters | Sweden Bans Huawei, and more

Published 24 June 2021

· China’s Communist Party at 100: The Secret of Its Longevity · The Push to Revamp the Chinese Communist Party for the Next 100 Years · Trump Administration’s First ‘China Initiative’ Prosecution Sputters as Jurors Deadlock · Coalition of Countries Calls for Access to Uyghur Internment Camps in Xinjiang Region · UK scientist with links to Wuhan lab ‘recuses himself’ from inquiry into Covid origins · Huawei 5G Ban Is Upheld by Swedish Court in Further Blow to Chinese Telecoms Giant’s European Plans · Biden Opens Sneaky New Front in Trade War Against China · How China Spreads Its Propaganda Version of Life in Xinjiang

China’s Communist Party at 100: The Secret of Its Longevity (Economist)

Ruthlessness, ideological agility and economic growth have kept it in power.

The Push to Revamp the Chinese Communist Party for the Next 100 Years (James Miles, Economist)

The world’s most powerful political party was founded a century ago. James Miles says it is projecting ever greater confidence, while fortifying itself against collapse.

Trump Administration’s First ‘China Initiative’ Prosecution Sputters as Jurors Deadlock (Jamie Satterfield, Konx News)

The federal Justice Department’s first prosecution in the nation under the Trump administration’s “China Initiative” fizzled Wednesday when an East Tennessee jury deadlocked after two days of deliberation.

Now the Justice Department will have to decide whether to mount a second prosecution of former University of Tennessee at Knoxville associate professor Dr. Anming Hu, who was accused by the FBI of intentionally trying to defraud NASA by hiding his part-time work at the Beijing University of Technology.

The court did not make public how many of the jurors — four women and eight men, all white — refused to convict.

Coalition of Countries Calls for Access to Uyghur Internment Camps in Xinjiang Region (Lisa Schlein, VOA News)

Uyghurs reportedly are subject to torture, forced sterilization, sexual and gender-based violence, and forced separation of children from parents; Beijing describes camps as vocational centers.

UK scientist with links to Wuhan lab ‘recuses himself’ from inquiry into Covid origins (Anne Gulland, The Telegraph)

Dr. Peter Daszak has left investigation into coronavirus emergence after concerns raised over links with Chinese laboratory.

Huawei 5G Ban Is Upheld by Swedish Court in Further Blow to Chinese Telecoms Giant’s European Plans (Finbarr Bermingham, SCMP)

The ruling is Huawei’s second loss on appeal after authorities in Stockholm barred the company from its network in October, citing national security concerns.

Biden Opens Sneaky New Front in Trade War Against China (Chris Miller, Foreign Policy)

To understand the administration’s new stance, look to the South Korean semiconductor firm Magnachip.

How China Spreads Its Propaganda Version of Life in Xinjiang (Jeff Kao, ProPublica; and Raymond Zhong, Paul Mozur. and Aaron Krolik, New York Times)

Thousands of videos of Uyghurs denying abuses against their community are showing up on Twitter and YouTube. They’re part of an elaborate influence campaign by Chinese officials to counter reports of human rights violations in Xinjiang.