WORLD ROUNDUP America’s New Sanctions Are Unlikely to Topple Iran’s Regime | China’s Success Is Forcing a U.S. AI Rethink | Why North Korea Doesn’t Want to Meet with Trump, and more

Published 27 August 2026

· America’s New Sanctions Are Unlikely to Topple Iran’s Regime · China’s New Hypersonic Missile Puts U.S. on Notice · Data Centers Are a Distraction · China’s Success Is Forcing a U.S. AI Rethink · Why North Korea Doesn’t Want to Meet with Trump · C.I.A. Chief Delivered Bleak Assessment of Russia’s War in Secretive Moscow Visit · Putin sees U.S. as Weakened by Iran War, Intelligence Reports Say

America’s New Sanctions Are Unlikely to Topple Iran’s Regime (Economist)

But that may not be the aim.

China’s New Hypersonic Missile Puts U.S. on Notice (Allegra Mendelson, The Telegraph)

Warhead capable of avoiding interception and hitting aerial targets thousands of miles away

Data Centers Are a Distraction (Rogé Karma, The Atlantic)

What humanity needs is an international AI nonproliferation treaty.

China’s Success Is Forcing a U.S. AI Rethink (Robert A. Manning and Giulia Neaher, Foreign Policy)

Silicon Valley obsessions may have led Washington down a dead end.

Why North Korea Doesn’t Want to Meet with Trump (John Haltiwanger, Foreign Policy)

Kim Jong Un is done talking about denuclearization.

The UK Power Grid Has a Phantom Data Center Problem (Joel Khalili, Wired)

The UK’s energy regulator is using a variety of tricks to keep speculative data center projects from plugging into the power grid. The country’s AI ambitions hang in the balance.

C.I.A. Chief Delivered Bleak Assessment of Russia’s War in Secretive Moscow Visit (Adam Entous and Julian E. Barnes, New York Times)

John Ratcliffe’s meeting this week with a Russian intelligence chief was aimed at pushing the Kremlin to pursue a peace deal with Ukraine.

Putin Sees U.S. as Weakened by Iran War, Intelligence Reports Say (Warren P. Strobel. Washington Post)

The classified assessment of the Kremlin’s thinking preceded CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s secret trip to Moscow this week.