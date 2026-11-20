TARGETING DATA The Data Is the Target

By Sam Bresnick and Emelia Probasco

Published 21 November 2026

The rise of AI analysis based on large amounts of data opens the door to data corruption as a military strategy. However, this also has potentially profound implications for civilian usage of data.

Militaries and intelligence agencies around the world are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technology into their strategic and tactical decision-making processes. The U.S. military uses the Maven Smart System for a variety of tasks, including targeting decisions in the Iran conflict. Russia, China, and Israel are also adopting sophisticated AI decision support systems (AI-DSS) that guide everything from logistics to disinformation to cyber operations. Even Iran has reportedly recently used commercial AI models to find and target U.S. bases. These tools are spreading rapidly because militaries believe they are working.

That value also makes AI-DSS increasingly juicy targets. Adversaries will still go after bases, ships, and tanks in a war, but they will also attack what makes AI decision-making possible: networks, data centers, undersea cables, and, importantly, the data that AI systems are trained on and analyze to make wartime choices.

As militaries come to depend on AI-DSS to understand and react to international events, attacks on data could become increasingly dangerous. The more data an AI-DSS holds, the more useful it is—and the more exposed. AI even supplies the means of its own spoiling: synthetic imagery, forged documents, and disinformation at scale. A military or intelligence service that poisons an opponent’s data may intend only to fool a targeting system. What it actually corrupts can lead to economic losses, civilian harm, and, potentially, escalation.

What’s at Risk and Why?

Today’s AI-DSS rely on myriad information sources. Some of these, such as returns from space-, air-, ground-, or sea-based sensors, as well as signals and human intelligence, are developed and managed exclusively by militaries and intelligence services. But AI-DSS are generally more effective when they ingest more data. This creates an impetus to mingle data from military and intelligence sources with commercial and open-source information.

While such an approach could allow AI-DSS to become more capable, there are tangible risks to combining disparate data sources. For example, the U.S. military nearly boarded a Chinese commercial vessel after an AI system, with access to government signals intelligence and open-source data, led analysts to believe that it was carrying nuclear components to Iran.