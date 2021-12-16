OUR PICKS The Strategic Intelligence Value of Ransomware | Future Directions of Tech-Enabled Terror | “Hack DHS” Bug Bounty, and more

Published 15 December 2021

800,000 Americans Have Died of COVID. Now the U.S. Braces for an Omicron-Fueled Spike (Bill Chappell, NPR)

The coronavirus has now killed more than 800,000 people in the U.S., just two years after the first COVID-19 cluster was reported in Wuhan, China, and a year after vaccines were first rolled out.

The U.S. also surpassed 50 million COVID-19 cases, the most in the world.

Politician Says Germany Should Ban Telegram Unless It Tackles Extremist Content (Thomas Escritt, Reuters)

Germany should order the messaging program Telegram removed from Apple’s and Google’s app stores if it continues to ignore requests to help track down extremist content, a senior German official said on Tuesday. Telegram has been blamed in Germany for fueling an increasingly virulent subculture of anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists who exchange news about supposed dangers and arrange protests that have spilled over into violence. The app, which says it does not bow to “government censorship”, has become increasingly popular with activists and protesters, especially as platforms like Facebook become more responsive to government pressure to crack down on those spreading lies, threats or conspiracy theories. Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Last month, a group of protesters held a torch-lit gathering outside the home of the regional interior minister of Saxony, in what was widely seen as an implicit threat of violence against her. “What’s happening in Telegram groups and channels violates the compliance rules of Apple and Google who offer it in their stores,” Boris Pistorius, regional interior minister of Lower Saxony, told Der Spiegel.

D.C.’s Attorney General Is Suing the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over Capitol Attack (Ryan Lucas, NPR)

The District of Columbia is suing two far-right groups, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, for allegedly conspiring to terrorize the city with the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The civil lawsuit was filed by the district’s attorney general, Karl Racine, in federal court in Washington, D.C. It accuses the two groups, their leaders and more than two dozen suspected members of coordinating and plotting violence on Jan. 6 to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. (Cont.)