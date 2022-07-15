OUR PICKS Accelerationist Guide to Attacking Electricity Infrastructure | Fixing Government Software Vulnerability | Extremists Exploit Luxury Markets, and more

Accelerationist Guide Calls for Metcalf-Style Attacks on ‘Sitting Duck’ Electricity Infrastructure (Bridget Johnson, HSToday)

Extremists claim that with an extended blackout “all hell will break lose [sic]” and white supremacists would be poised to take control.

DHS Won’t Provide Info on Terror Plots Until Congress Gets Waivers from Accused Non-Citizens, Republicans Say (Adam Shaw, Fox News)

Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee want answers about a new Department of Homeland Security policy that lawmakers say requires them to get privacy release waivers from criminal non-citizens accused of terror and assassination plots, in order for DHS to give them information about the threats. In a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, obtained by Fox News Digital, Republicans on the committee say the agency “has implemented a new policy requiring Members of Congress to obtain signed privacy release waivers from criminal non-U.S. citizens, including those illegally in the United States, and submit that waiver to the Department before the Department will provide the Committee with general information about the threats posed by such individuals.” They say the policy was communicated to them after they requested briefings about two alleged plots. The first was an alleged ISIS-inspired plot to assassinate former President George W. Bush, and the second an alleged July 4 mass shooting plot by two illegal immigrants. “It is unconscionable that DHS would implement or maintain any policy or practice to directly or indirectly inhibit Congress’s ability to conduct timely, highly relevant oversight that may require legislative action,” the letter by Reps. John Katko, R-NY, August Pfluger, R-Texas, and Mayra Flores, R-Texas, says.

The Country Can’t Afford a ‘Pause’ on Combating Disinformation and Violence (Bob Kolasky, HSToday)

It’s time to have DHS do what it does best and convene critical communities to chart a strategy for securing the homeland.

Right Wing Terror Threat Rising, Groups Recruiting from Military - UK Committee (Reuters)

Britain’s parliamentary intelligence committee said on Wednesday that the threat from extreme right-wing terrorism was on the rise, with individuals often seeking to join the military and groups looking to recruit from within the military. “Individuals often seek to join the military, groups seek to recruit within the military, and military experience is a source of legitimacy among ERWT (Extreme Right-Wing Terrorism) groups,” parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee said in a statement.”