OUR PICKS Suing China for COVID | Drone Security Framework | Tech Firms & Extremism, and more

Published 15 September 2022

·FBI Insiders Say White Supremacy Threat Overblown as Biden Opens Summit About Racists, Extremists ·Israel, European Union Sign Intel Sharing Agreement in Bid to Tackle Terror ·Congress Will Quiz Tech’s Product Chiefs on Extremism ·Tech Firms Promise to Address Hate and Extremism, Again ·Missouri Decision Foreshadows Outcomes of Remaining Coronavirus-Related Suits Against China ·The U.S. Needs to Harness Big Tech to Compete With China ·Building a Robust Drone Security Framework for Safer UAS Integration into National Airspace System ·House Dems Want Details from Federal Protective Service in Wake of Rising Threats ·Lawmakers Want to Know if the Biden Administration Needs More Money to Protect Feds

FBI Insiders Say White Supremacy Threat Overblown as Biden Opens Summit About Racists, Extremists (Washington Times)

President Biden will convene a forum Thursday at the White House aimed at confronting what civil rights groups, local officials and academics say is an explosive rise in extremism and White supremacy that threatens the core of America’s democracy. The “United We Stand” summit builds on the administration’s push to root out racially motivated domestic violent extremists. The threat sparked a sweeping strategy that included the creation of a specialized Justice Department unit to combat domestic terrorism. Mr. Biden will deliver the keynote address to highlight the administration’s response to hate and “put forward a shared vision for a more united America,” officials said. Current and former FBI agents tell The Washington Times that the perceived threat has become overblown under the administration. They say bureau analysts and top officials are pressuring FBI agents to create domestic terrorist cases and tag people as White supremacists to meet internal metrics. “The demand for White supremacy” coming from FBI headquarters “vastly outstrips the supply of White supremacy,” said one agent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “We have more people assigned to investigate White supremacists than we can actually find.

Israel, European Union Sign Intel Sharing Agreement in Bid to Tackle Terror (Jerusalem Post)

Israel Police concluded an agreement with the European Union on Wednesday to share intelligence with the EU’s Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation, more commonly known as Europol. As per the new deal, Israeli law enforcement will be able to share and receive intel with their European counterparts in real-time. The deal focuses on information in relation to serious crime and terrorism. Haim Regev, the Israeli ambassador to the European Union who was present to sign the dotted line, wrote on Twitter that he was “happy to conclude” the negotiations with Europol, noting the deal marks “another milestone in strengthening cooperation between Israel and the EU.” (Cont.)