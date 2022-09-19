OUR PICKS COVID & Bioterrorism | Importance of Terrorist Founders | Coming Floods, and more

Published 19 September 2022

Bioterror Concerns ‘Renewed’ Amid COVID, but No ‘Mortal Blow’ Says Expert (Meredith Wolf Schizer, Newsweek)

What is it like to write a book about plagues during a worldwide pandemic? Terrorism expert Brian Michael Jenkins, senior advisor to the president of the RAND Corporation, did just that in his new book, Plagues and Their Aftermath: How Societies Recover from Pandemics (Melville House, September). In his book, he delves into what our world might look like post-pandemic—from the economic and political repercussions to armed conflict and bioterrorism—through the lens of other pandemics throughout history. In this Q&A, Jenkins talked to Newsweek about what effect the war in Ukraine has had on COVID-19 response, whether partisanship delivered a “mortal blow” to America and whether there’s cause for optimism in the face of so much disturbing news.

Devastating Floods Like Pakistan’s Will Be More Common in a Warming World (Economist)

Rapidly melting glaciers could mean more such tragedies.

Echoing Trump, These Republicans Won’t Promise to Accept 2022 Results (Reid J. Epstein, New York Times)

Six Republican nominees for governor and the Senate in key midterm states, all backed by Donald Trump, would not commit to accepting the November outcome. Five others did not answer the question.

This Hurricane-Ravaged Town Has Waited Years for Long-Term Aid. It Could Happen Again. (Mike Smith, Times-Picayune | The Advocate | ProPublica)

Homes and businesses still sit in ruins in a small Louisiana city, left behind by the government’s convoluted and unpredictable system for rebuilding communities devastated by natural disasters.

Pentagon Opens Sweeping Review of Clandestine Psychological Operations (Ellen Nakashima, Washington Post)

Complaints about the U.S. military’s influence operations using Facebook and Twitter have raised concern in the White House and federal agencies.

Why Skills-Based Immigration Is the Best Option for America (Reihan Salam, Foreign Policy)

A meticulous and groundbreaking book on immigration chronicles the history of upward mobility in the United States—but falls short as an argument against a more selective policy.

The Importance of Terrorist Founders and the Role of Safe Havens (Tricia Bacon and Elizabeth Grimm, Lawfare)

Although the killing of al-Qaeda’s former leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri , highlights the constant threat many al-Qaeda leaders face, some of the other terrorist leaders in South Asia reside in areas that “over the horizon” counterterror capabilities cannot reach. These groups benefit from the continued survival of their founding leaders, who endure due to the protection afforded them by their safe havens.

In our recent book, “Terror in Transition,” we argue that founders of terrorist organizations establish the framework from which all subsequent leaders operate. We outline the critical role that terrorist founders play, using the cases of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed to illustrate our points. As a result of the extended tenure of their founders, Lashkar and Jaish have well-established frameworks for both the how (the tactics and resource mobilization of the group) and the why (the framing of various actions) of their organizations, which have been developed over the course of decades—nearly 40 years for Lashkar and more than 20 for Jaish. Their founders’ long tenure has been enabled by the safe haven they enjoy under the Pakistani security establishment.

Time to Get Tough on the Taliban (Lisa Curtis and Nader Nadery, Foreign Affairs)

One year after the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan, it is clear that the extremist group has changed little since it first seized control of the country in 1996. In March 2022, the Taliban decided not to reopen girls’ secondary schools throughout the country—as it had vowed to do just two days earlier—putting an end to any hopes that the group would rule the country differently this time around. And, in the weeks since a CIA drone strike killed al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in a leafy Kabul enclave, it has become even more clear that the Taliban continues to harbor terrorist groups.

It is time for the United States and its partners to acknowledge these facts and to adopt an approach to the Taliban that appropriately addresses their actions instead of encouraging them to continue making empty promises and offering excuses for their outrageous behavior. Getting tougher on the Taliban would not mean interfering with humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. It would mean working closely with the United Nations and like-minded countries to impose consequences on the Taliban for their unacceptable behavior and withholding high-level engagement with the group until its leadership pursues more moderate policies.