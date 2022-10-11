WORLD ROUNDUP One Nation Under Xi | Global Food Crisis | Bumbling Russian Spies, and more

Published 11 October 2022

··The Solution to the Global Food Crisis Isn’t More Food

There’s plenty to go around, but it’s going to the wrong places ··The War in Ukraine Has Battered the Reputation of Russian Spies

As they take greater risks, they are getting caught ··The West Doesn’t Want More Migrants. But Rwanda Will Take Them.

Critics say Rwanda is seeking to benefit financially and geopolitically from the arrangements ··The Threat of Energy Blackouts in Britain Forces a Rethink on Gas Storage

As Europe builds up stocks for the winter, Britain has only meagre capacity ··Spirals of Delusion

How AI distorts decision-making and makes dictators more dangerous ··British Official Stresses Threat from China Even Amid Russian Aggression

Russia’s aggression has created an urgent threat, but China is a bigger threat to the West ··One Nation Under Xi: How China’s Leader Is Remaking Its Identity

Nationalist impulse increasingly central to Xi’s efforts to reshape China ··Israel and Lebanon Reach Landmark Maritime Agreement

Deal a significant breakthrough for two countries, and a loss for Iran ··For Western Democracies, the Price of Avoiding a Clash with China Is Rising

It is clear that hard choices loom ··There Are Not Enough Germans to Do the Jobs Germany Needs

The government is mulling making it easier to hire immigrants ··Xi’s House of Cards

For 40 years, senior CCP positions were subject to age and term limits; Xi has shattered these rules

source grain from the Black Sea suddenly had to order it from farther away, upsetting supply chains. But it wasn’t a global shortage. Thanks to record crops in India, Australia, and elsewhere, there was enough to feed everyone. We just had to move it.

You wouldn’t have guessed it from the news, though. Coverage of food supply chains featured scare tactics and distortion that drove speculation and trade restrictions, worsening the problem. By early July, global commodity prices finally fell to reflect the availability of food, rather than speculation. Yet while the panic was unfounded, the suffering it caused was real, immense, and unnecessary.

Next time, we need to get it right.Climate change, public health emergencies, and politics virtually guarantee we’ll keep seeing crunches in the food supply chain. But even in turbulent times, we can ensure food security around the world. We have the tools we need to get there.

The War in Ukraine Has Battered the Reputation of Russian Spies (Economist)

When the Soviet KGB was dissolved in 1991, it reappeared as the fsb, a domestic security service, and the SVR, a foreign intelligence agency. The GRU has endured in one form or another since 1918. These “special services” bask in the fearsome reputation of their tsarist and Soviet forebears. But they emerge from the war in Ukraine with that reputation, and their networks, in tatters. The explosion which damaged the Kerch bridge on October 8th was only the latest security foul-up; Ukrainian operatives are also suspected of having orchestrated a car bombing in Moscow in August which killed the daughter of a prominent Russian ultra-nationalist ideologue, according to the New York Times.

Intelligence failure lies at the heart of the war. The FSB, the lead agency for protecting Russian secrets and spying in Ukraine, bungled both tasks in spectacular fashion. It failed to stop America from obtaining, and then publicizing, Russian war plans for Ukraine—the most dramatic deployment of intelligence since America’s exposure of Soviet missiles on Cuba in 1962. Worse still, it was the FSB’s own conspicuous preparations for war—including plans to kill dissidents and install a puppet government—that helped convince American and British officials that the Russian military build-up was not a bluff.