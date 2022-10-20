OUR PICKS Defense Contractors & ISIS | FBI & Cybercrime | Shoring Up Failing Dams, and more

Published 20 October 2022

··Feds Charge Pentagon Contractor with Lying About Ties to ISIS

Contractor helped the terrorists who killed 13 American troops ··We Need Threat-Informed Defense in the Federal Contractor Community Now

Persistent targeting of defense industrial base companies by Russia and other actors ··He Founded an American Neo-Nazi Terror Group. But Will Rinaldo Nazzaro Ever Face US Justice?

Founder of neo-Nazi terror group The Base living in Vladimir Putin’s Russia ··‘They Forgot About Us’: Inside the Wait for Refugee Status

With refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan given priority, other refugees must wait longer ··Hurricane Recovery Fails the Financially Vulnerable

Many households and business still struggle to find a new normal ··Over the Next Five Years, $733 Million Will Be Awarded to Rehabilitate Dams Nationwide

Dam failure can occur with little warning ··Why the Pentagon’s Crush on Elon Musk is Dangerous for Democracy

Democracy is vulnerable to the whims of authoritarian-minded tech magnates ··How the FBI Stumbled in the War on Cybercrime

Investigating cybercrime was supposed to be the FBI’s third-highest priority, behind terrorism and counterintelligence

Feds Charge Pentagon Contractor with Lying About Ties to ISIS (Adam Rawnsley and Seamus Hughes, Rolling Stone)

Federal prosecutors say a translator hired by the U.S. to work in Afghanistan lied about his contacts with recruiters for the terrorist group behind a notorious bombing that killed 13 American troops in August 2021. In a federal criminal complaint filed in Kansas on Monday, the government says Mohammad Rafi Mohammadi communicated with, funded, and, in one case, sought to secure the release of recruiters for ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) both before and after he worked for the U.S. as a linguist in Afghanistan. Mohammadi allegedly denied “ever associat[ing] with anyone involved in activities to further terrorism” while filling out a security clearnace form for his linguist work in 2019. But FBI agents investigating him in the wake of the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan say a trail of Facebook messages, social media posts, and the testimony of an informer contradict that account. Experts say that, while lying on security clearance forms is illegal and subject to criminal penalties, prosecutions tend to be rare and reserved only for extreme cases. The case comes as thousands of interpreters, soldiers, and employees who fought ISIS-K and the Taliban beside the U.S.-led coalition are still struggling to find refuge inside the U.S. after Taliban rule.

We Need Threat-Informed Defense in the Federal Contractor Community Now (Adam Isles, HSToday)

Three points in the DIB advisory highlight what should be central elements of any future DIB strategy.

He Founded an American Neo-Nazi Terror Group. But Will Rinaldo Nazzaro Ever Face US Justice? (Ben Makuch, Vice)

An FBI official has confirmed the agency is investigating the American founder of an international neo-Nazi terror group who is living in Russia—far from the grasp of U.S. authorities. Rinaldo Nazzaro, 49, a former Pentagon contractor and Department of Homeland Security analyst, founded The Base in late 2018 as a heavily armed, insurgent force preparing to hasten the downfall of modern government and engage in a race war. Since then, members of The Base have plotted an assassination and several mass shootings, and a number of countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom, have designated it as an official terrorist organization alongside ISIS and al Qaeda. An FBI counterterrorism probe against The Base over the past few years has netted more than a dozen members nationwide (with others apprehended in Europe), who are now serving a combined 100+ years in prison time. Yet Nazzaro, despite being named in U.S. courts as the founder of the group, has never been charged—puzzling many analysts and government sources VICE News has spoken to about him over the years. The first three episodes of American Terror are now available on Spotify. Nazzaro’s situation also begs the question how a neo-Nazi leader who’s well-known to the FBI is living comfortably in Russia, especially after President Vladimir Putin justified his invasion of Ukraine as a “de-Nazification” plan.

‘They Forgot About Us’: Inside the Wait for Refugee Status (Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Miriam Jordan, New York Times)

As the Biden administration prioritizes resettling people fleeing Ukraine and Afghanistan, many other refugees are waiting years in a system struggling to rebuild.

Hurricane Recovery Fails the Financially Vulnerable (Donovan Finn and Thaddeus Pawlowski, Planning)

Based on a decade of data from Hurricane Sandy, two New York City planners explore the inequities of disaster mitigation and recovery — and what needs to change to prevent climate gentrification.

Over the Next Five Years, $733 Million Will Be Awarded to Rehabilitate Dams Nationwide (FEMA)

Why the Pentagon’s Crush on Elon Musk is Dangerous for Democracy (Patrick Tucker, Defense One)

Once considered a cross between Thomas Edison and Moses, Musk is revealing himself to be an ill-informed, modern-day tyrant.

How the FBI Stumbled in the War on Cybercrime (Renee Dudley and Daniel Golden, ProPublica)

A new book reveals how unprepared the nation’s top federal law enforcement agency was to combat online crime.