OUR PICKS Attacks on Power Substations | FISA Section 702 | Megadrought & Mafia Murder, and more

Published 30 December 2022

U.S. Could Test Wastewater from Chinese Airlines to Track New Covid Variants (The Telegraph)

Infectious disease expert says new travel restrictions have so far failed to significantly curb the spread and function largely as optics.

Covid Travel Curbs on China Are Pointless, Says U.K. Vaccine Chief (Chris Smyth and Didi Tang, The Times)

Health experts across Europe argue that measures are unjustified as Spain imposes new restrictions.

Attacks on Power Substations Are Growing: Why Is the Electric Grid So Hard to Protect? (Dinah Voyles Pulver, USA Today / Phys.org)

Even before Christmas Day attacks on power substations in five states in the Pacific Northwest and Southeast, similar incidents of attacks, vandalism and suspicious activity were on the rise.

Federal energy reports through August—the most recent available—show an increase in physical attacks at electrical facilities across the nation this year, continuing a trend seen since 2017.

At least 108 human-related events were reported during the first eight months of 2022, compared with 99 in all of 2021 and 97 in 2020. More than a dozen cases of vandalism have been reported since September.

Five Ways to Help the Venezuelan People and Stem the Flow of Migrants (Amanda Mattingly, Lawfare)

President Biden must change U.S.-Venezuela policy to include ditching the Guaidó strategy, easing U.S. sanctions, promoting migration talks, and more.

FISA Section 702 (2008-2023?) (Adam Klein, Lawfare)

U.S. intelligence agencies rely on Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to monitor more than 200,000 overseas targets. But will next year be its last?

A Megadrought Has Revealed a Possible Mafia Murder Mystery (Economist)

About 300 people have drowned in Lake Mead, a man-made reservoir 30 miles east of Las Vegas that supplies much of the city’s drinking water. But a few of the victims were shot to death.