WORLD ROUNDUP Russia’s New Winter War | Ghana’s False Prophets | The Illusion of Controls, and more

Published 30 December 2022

··Russia’s New Winter War

Could Putin Go the Way of Napoleon and Hitler? ··China Accused of Covering Up Covid Data Amid New Variant Fears

Old habits dies hard ··The “Devil on Putin’s Shoulder” Who Could Be the Next Russian President

Since the war began Patrushev has emerged as one of the most prominent hawks ··Britain Backed Plan to Kill Osama Bin Laden Nine Months Before 9/11

British policy is revealed in papers released by the National Archives ··Ghana’s False Prophets Face Arrest for Spooking Public

Authorities are growing concerned at the new year predictions causing alarm among the flock ··Turkey’s Russian Red Light in Syria

Moscow’s opposition likely prevented a Turkish invasion ··The Illusion of Controls

Unilateral attempts to contain China’s Technology ambitions will fail ··How the Taliban is Building New Grey Areas for Global Tech to Address

The current status quo of the Taliban raises interesting conundrums

Russia’s New Winter War (Antony Beevor, Foreign Affairs)

One of Russia’s greatest military victories came with the coldest European winter in 500 years. At the beginning of the eighteenth century, Tsar Peter the Great struggled to repel the formidable forces of Charles XII of Sweden, advancing on Moscow. Then came the Great Frost of 1708–9. Birds were said to have frozen in midflight and dropped dead to the ground. Charles’s army of more than 40,000 men soon lost half its strength from exposure and starvation. In an attempt to escape the cold, the Swedish king led the remnants of his army south into Ukraine to join the Cossack leader, Hetman Ivan Mazepa, and his forces. But the damage was done. The following summer, Peter’s Russian army routed Charles’s weakened forces at the Battle of Poltava, bringing an end to Sweden’s empire and its designs on Russia.

The Swedes were neither the first nor the last European army to suffer the ravages of “General Winter” on Russia’s frontiers. Exacerbated by the vast expanse of the Eurasian landmass, winter fighting there has often proved to be the downfall of great armies. For centuries, this phenomenon has often worked to Russia’s advantage, as a succession of powerful militaries have succumbed to inadequate equipment, deficient supply lines, and poor preparation. But as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine enters the harshest months of the year, there are many indications that this time it may be Russia, rather than its adversary, that suffers the worst consequences.

China Accused of Covering Up Covid Data Amid New Variant Fears (Charles Hymas and Samuel Lovett, The Telegraph)

Beijing shared fewer than 1,000 samples with the international scientific community in a month - the UK shared more than 7,000.

The “Devil on Putin’s Shoulder” Who Could Be the Next Russian President (Memphis Barker, The Telegraph)

Could Nikolai Patrushev be the man to sit down for peace negotiations with Ukraine in 2023?

Britain Backed Plan to Kill Osama Bin Laden Nine Months Before 9/11 (Valentine Low, The Times)

National Archives records show how Tony Blair’s government was “in favor of whacking” the al-Qaeda leader after the USS Cole attack in October 2000.