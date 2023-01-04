OUR PICKS The Year in Conspiracy Theories | Rio Grande Decree to be Made Public | Free Terrorism Moderation Tool, and more

Published 4 January 2023

A Valuable COVID Drug Doesn’t Work against New Variants (Charles Schmidt, Scientific American)

Current monoclonal antibodies fail against COVID virus variants, so drugmakers want to use a fast-track test for new ones.

Five Ways to Help the Venezuelan People and Stem the Flow of Migrants (Amanda Mattingly, Lawfare)

President Biden must change U.S.-Venezuela policy to include ditching the Guaidó strategy, easing U.S. sanctions, promoting migration talks, and more.

The Code That Launched Computational Policing and Modern Racial Profiling (Charlton McIlwain, New America)

In the early 1960s, the Black civil rights revolution raged in the streets across the United States. This quest to build a more racially just and equitable society happened right alongside the computer revolution. Soon the two fused with the advent of the Police Beat Algorithm (PBA), a software system to help police departments collect crime data and determine where to focus crime-fighting efforts — and one that would end up deeply affecting our society from the 1960s up through the present.

Why did the Police Beat Algorithm come to exist? What problems prompted the need for its formulation? Who developed it, and to what ends? The answers to each of these questions collectively tell a story about how a little-known computational experiment laid the cornerstone for what would become today’s surveillance infrastructure — one that has deeply and negatively affected communities of color across the globe.

The Year in Conspiracy Theories (Isobel Cockerell, Coda)

A bumper crop of QAnon-aligned candidates ran for office during the U.S. midterms. Russia doubled down on its long-running bio lab conspiracy theory to justify its Ukraine invasion. Hard-right conspiracy theorists who would like Germany to recapture its moment of empire in 1871 staged a coup. It has not been a quiet year for conspiracy theories.

Being Pro-Nuclear Won’t Be Enough—Here’s Why (Sonal Patel, PowerMag)

Nuclear energy—not just nuclear power—is seeing a burst of innovation unlike anything seen since the 1950s. While the strong momentum for the dispatchable zero-carbon energy source is promising, prominent pitfalls threaten necessary progress.