OUR PICKS California’s Climate Dilemma | Cuban Migrants Flow into Florida | Border Wall May Fall Down, and more

Published 5 January 2023

·· Floods Show California’s Climate Dilemma: Fight the Water, or Pull Back?

Questions about whether California’s approach to handling crippling storms is suited to 21st-century climate threats ·· Cuban Migrants Flow into Florida Keys, Overwhelm Officials

More Cubans leaving amid deepening and compounding political and economic crises at home ·· Biden’s New Immigration Plan Would Restrict Illegal Border Crossings

Expanding programs to remove people quickly ·· They Built the Wall. Now Some in Texas Fear It May Fall Down.

The 3-mile-long barrier is essentially orphaned, functionally useless ·· The Hunt: The New Year’s Eve Terror Attack in Times Square

It could have been far worse ·· The Antisemitic and Islamophobic Fringe is Alarmingly Emboldened—but It’s Shrinking

Antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents in the U.S. have increased, but the number of Americans expressing these harmful views declined

Floods Show California’s Climate Dilemma: Fight the Water, or Pull Back? (Christopher Flavelle and Raymond Zhong, New York Times)

As global warming brings more intense rainfall, experts say the state needs to give rivers more room to flood safely. But the obstacles are enormous.

Cuban Migrants Flow into Florida Keys, Overwhelm Officials (Associated Press / VOA News)

More than 500 Cuban immigrants have come ashore in the Florida Keys since the weekend, the latest in a large and increasing number who are fleeing the communist island and stretching thin U.S. border agencies both on land and at sea.

It is a dangerous 160-kilometer trip in often rickety boats — unknown thousands having perished over the years — but more Cubans are taking the risk amid deepening and compounding political and economic crises at home. A smaller number of Haitians are also fleeing their country’s economic and political woes and arriving by boat in Florida.

Biden’s New Immigration Plan Would Restrict Illegal Border Crossings (Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Nick Miroff and Maria Sacchetti, Washington Post)

New immigration restrictions includes the expansion of programs to remove people quickly without letting them seek asylum.

They Built the Wall. Now Some in Texas Fear It May Fall Down. (J. David Goodman, New York Times)

A scandal-plagued private border fence is essentially orphaned, mostly redundant and, engineers found, at risk of floating away in a flood.

The Hunt: The New Year’s Eve Terror Attack in Times Square (J. J. Green, WTOP News)

What have authorities learned about the event? On this episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, Senior Director of the Counter Extremism Project, says it could’ve been much worse.

The Antisemitic and Islamophobic Fringe is Alarmingly Emboldened—but It’s Shrinking (Shibley Telhami and Stella Rouse, Brookings)

Just before Thanksgiving, the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, had dinner at his home with the self-avowed white supremacist and antisemite Nick Fuentes, who had declared, among other outrageous utterances, that the U.S. should “be run by Catholics, not Jews”. The lack of remorse from Mr. Trump for giving an audience to such an individual and his refusal to condemn Fuentes’ views have increased legitimate fears that such views may be widespread and spreading further, at least among a large segment of Trump’s base. Why would Donald Trump choose not to criticize Fuentes and his views? Unless he thought he might be alienating his core supporters.

As abhorrent and dangerous as such views are, there is reason to believe that they are not spreading, even as their holders have grown louder, undeterred, and more dangerous. This expectation is backed by survey data that we have tracked over several years. Trump may have elevated the voice of a white supremacist and antisemite, as he has done in the past, but there is little evidence that people with antisemitic—and Islamophobic—views have grown in number, and we have some evidence the number is actually shrinking. Our University of Maryland Critical Issues poll provides some striking findings.