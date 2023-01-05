WORLD ROUNDUP Russia Is Afraid of Western Psychic Attacks | AI & War Crimes | War Games & China, and more

Published 5 January 2023

·· Russia’s Hypersonic Missile-Armed Ship to Patrol Global Seas

Russia says the Zircon missile can evade any Western air defenses ·· The Quest to Revive Kent’s Coal Mine Towns Consigned to the History Books

With the use of coal rapidly declining, communities search for new uses for the old pits ·· Russia Is Afraid of Western Psychic Attacks

Pseudoscience and mysticism are common among the Moscow elite ·· Wargames Can’t Tell Us How to Deter a Chinese Attack on Taiwan—But Different Games Might

Wargames featuring conflict between China, the U.S., and Taiwan have taken the Washington, D.C., area by storm in the past two years ·· Investigating (Mis)conduct in War is Already Difficult: Will the use of Military AI Make it Harder?

The ability to investigate (mis)conduct in war will be complicated by AI ·· Ukraine and the New Two War Construct

The prospect of America’s needing to confront a multi-front, multi-adversary set of conflicts has grown

Russia’s Hypersonic Missile-Armed Ship to Patrol Global Seas (Associated Press / VOA News)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sent a frigate armed with the country’s latest Zircon hypersonic missile on a trans-ocean cruise in a show of force as tensions with the West escalate over the war in Ukraine.

Russia says the Zircon missile can evade any Western air defenses by flying at an astounding 11,265 kilometer per hour.

The Quest to Revive Kent’s Coal Mine Towns Consigned to the History Books (Chris Price, The Telegraph)

Communities across the UK are trying to find a new purpose for their industrial relics

Russia Is Afraid of Western Psychic Attacks (Lauren Wolfe, Foreign Policy)

There are plenty of reasons these days to wonder if Russian President Vladimir Putin and his cronies are off their rockers. But a recently leaked memo from the Kremlin reveals that those in charge of the Russian government are farther down the rabbit hole than most of us realized.

Wargames Can’t Tell Us How to Deter a Chinese Attack on Taiwan—But Different Games Might (Timothy R. Heath, Lawfare)

Wargames that simulate combat between the United States and China near Taiwan can provide useful insight about potential military challenges. However, analysts should be wary of repurposing the same games to explore political questions such as those related to deterrence, escalation control, alliance politics, and war prevention or termination. Asymmetries in the information requirements for political versus military topics make it exceedingly difficult to design games to explore both in a rigorous manner. Paradoxically, the deliberate falsification of facts in peacetime offers the best hope of painting a more vivid and convincing portrait of a situation that would actually confront policymakers in wartime. (Cont.)