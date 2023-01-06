OUR PICKS American Democracy Is Still in Danger | The 20-Year Boondoggle | How to Win Friends and Choke China’s Chip Supply, and more

Published 6 January 2023

·· January 6th Report Exposes Ongoing, Converging Threat of Anti-Democracy Schemes and Paramilitary Violence

And lessons on where to go next ·· American Democracy Is Still in Danger

How to protect it from enemies foreign and domestic ·· The 20-Year Boondoggle

BioWatch never functioned as intended ·· California’s Deadly Floods Won’t Break the Megadrought

Atmospheric rivers inundate California ·· Founder of Violent White Supremacist Group RAM Re-Indicted on Rioting Charges

RAM is a “combat-ready, militant group of a new nationalist white supremacist and identity movement,” the FBI says ·· Barber Shop Owner Jailed for Using Covid Grants to Fund Terrorists

Defendant sentenced to 12 years in jail ·· Insiders’ View of the January 6th Committee’s Social Media Investigation

The spread of conspiracy theories could not have occurred without corporate policies of social media platforms ·· How to Win Friends and Choke China’s Chip Supply

The need for a shared approach to export control policy has never been more urgent

January 6th Report Exposes Ongoing, Converging Threat of Anti-Democracy Schemes and Paramilitary Violence (Mary B. McCord and Jacob Glick, Just Security)

Two years ago, when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol and ruptured our country’s tradition of the peaceful transfer of power, images of the mob’s extremism burst into national public consciousness. Americans watched insurrectionists bludgeoning law enforcement officers with Trump banners and Confederate flags, some wearing tokens of the QAnon conspiracy, anti-Semitism, and violent paramilitary groups.

At the time of the insurrection, the extent to which then-President Donald Trump was aware of and intended the events of January 6 was not yet clear to the public. The January 6th House Select Committee’s final report has now exposed, in painstaking detail, a record of the efforts by the former president and his allies to illegally keep him in the White House, culminating in the attack on the Capitol. But the Select Committee’s investigation has also revealed important truths about the ongoing threat posed by the far-right extremists who captured the nation’s attention on that day. Its final report and underlying materials establish that the violence by extremist paramilitaries like the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys cannot be disentangled from the anti-democratic subversion attempted by political leaders, in this case, Trump.

The former president’s dog whistles to extremists had been evident throughout the campaign, including his direction to the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” during the presidential debate with then-candidate Joe Biden in September 2020. Trump gave these groups a pathway to legitimacy and power, while they gave him a final chance to overturn the seat of government with mob violence. This type of partnership is a hallmark of nascent authoritarian regimes.