WORLD ROUNDUP To Kill a Democracy | What we Can Expect from Kim Jong-un in 2023 | Covid Surveillance is Faltering, and more

Published 6 January 2023

The Treaties That Make the World Safer Are Struggling (Jen Kirby, Vox)

There was a stretch in December’s late-stage negotiations that seemed pretty bleak. Russia was mad, mostly that no one would entertain its made-up claims of a US-funded bioweapons program in Ukraine. Iran was mad, apparently about sanctions. And everyone was haggling over language in the final review document for the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BWC), the nearly 50-year-old international treaty that prohibits states from developing or deploying biological weapons.

Hacked Russian Files Reveal Propaganda Agreement with China (Mara Hvistendahl and Alexey Kovalev, Intercept)

In 2021, government officials and media executives from Russia and China discussed the exchange of news and social content.

To Kill a Democracy (Krithika Varagur, Foreign Affairs)

Indonesia’s current president, Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, came to office in 2014 pledging reform but has done little to address these challenges—and he has arguably exacerbated some of them. Jokowi made history as the first modern president without direct ties to the Suharto regime, yet respect for human rights has declined throughout his two administrations. (He was reelected in 2019.) Today, millions of Indonesians may be able to vote, but the substantive rights typically accorded to citizens of a democracy are far from guaranteed.

Why? Some answers can be found in a probing new book about an assassination that took place in 2004, the same year as that first direct election. In We Have Tired of Violence, the American human rights researcher Matt Easton gives the true-crime treatment to the life and death of Munir Said Thalib, an influential human rights activist who was murdered on a flight from Jakarta to Amsterdam. By exhuming the crime’s motives and actors and reconstructing the convoluted trials that followed, Easton also sheds light on why so many democratic institutions remain weak in post-Suharto Indonesia—and why one of the world’s biggest democracies remains so haunted by its violent past.

All Around the World, Covid Surveillance is Faltering (Economist)

January 5th is the third anniversary of the day that researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, in China, isolated a coronavirus which had caused a cluster of mysterious pneumonia cases in one of the city’s hospitals. This new virus, named sars-cov-2 by the World Health Organization (WHO), has subsequently infected most of the world’s population. In parts of Europe the percentage of people who have never caught it is probably in single digits.

Vaccines and prior infections have now slowed sars-cov-2’s spread. But it has evolved partial means to evade the immunity they confer. Reinfections have become routine. In light of this, attention has turned once more to China.

2023’s Most Important Election Isn’t Where You Think (oward W. French, Foreign Policy)

In 2023, the list of national elections around the world stretches so long that the countries that will hold them, from Andorra to Zimbabwe, almost flirt with covering the alphabet. None of them are major Western nations, giant economies, or geopolitical heavyweights. But even if some of them were, my choice for next year’s most important election would probably stay the same.

The vote that stands out for me—and not just for this year but perhaps for many years to come—may surprise readers because it will be held in a country that few spend much time thinking about. It is the presidential contest set for late February in Nigeria. Readers of most international news coverage have been deeply conditioned over the years not to see the affairs of the African continent as being of any transcendent importance to their lives, and most of what is sometimes called the mainstream media in the West doesn’t even have correspondents based in Nigeria.

But sticking one’s head in the sand toward Africa, especially Nigeria, has never been more mistaken.

Bangladesh Becomes U.S.-Russia Battleground (Michael Kugelman, Foreign Policy)

A surprising war of words over U.S. actions in the country highlights Dhaka’s tricky balancing act.

What we Can Expect from Kim Jong-un in 2023 (BBC)

As the year drew to a close, he gathered the members of his ruling Workers’ Party, to set out his goals for 2023. Top of his list is to “exponentially increase” the production of nuclear weapons. This must include, he said, the mass production of smaller, tactical nuclear weapons, which could be used to fight a war against South Korea. This is the most serious development, according to Ankit Panda, a nuclear weapons expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace…Other items on Mr Kim’s new year list are a spy satellite, which he claims will be launched into orbit this spring, and a sturdier solid-fueled ICBM, which could be fired at the US with less warning than his current model.