Nuclear Fusion Is Not the Holy Grail | California Could Save Up Its Rain | CBP's Video Surveillance Power Outages, and more

Published 9 January 2023

A Lecturer Showed a Painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She Lost Her Job. (Vimal Patel, New York Times)

After an outcry over the art history class by Muslim students, Hamline University officials said the incident was Islamophobic. But many scholars say the work is a masterpiece.

Why Nuclear Fusion Is Not the Holy Grail (Cameron Abadi, Foreign Policy)

A recent breakthrough is good news, but renewables are still the better bet.

Warm Weather Pushes Northern Hemisphere Snow Cover to Near Record Lows (Ian Livingston, Washington Post)

There are no clear signs that the pattern will support a near-term change to colder weather and more snow

‘It Never Stops’: Killings by U.S. Police Reach Record High in 2022 (Sam Levin, Guardian)

Law enforcement killed at least 1,176 people or about 100 people a month last year, making it the deadliest for police violence.

‘This Is No Way to Live’: Mississippians Struggle with Another Water Crisis (Oliver Laughland, Guardian)

Jackson is suffering from its third water outage in two years, but neighbors and family lend one another a helping hand.

How Long Before New TikTokers See Nazi Content? 75 Minutes, According to a Jan. 6 Committee Test (Ron Kampeas, JTA)

The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol wanted to test how fast it took social media to get to radical content. The answer, when it came to TikTok and Nazis, was just over an hour. It took TikTok 75 minutes to deliver Nazi content to a new user who did not seek it, the committee found, according to a report Thursday in Rolling Stone. The magazine is one of a number of publications reviewing the committee’s final release of documents as the U.S. House of Representatives transitions from Democratic to Republican control. Committee staffers were testing a theory that social media giants were reluctant to police right-wing extremist content in part because of pushback from then-President Donald Trump and his supporters who argue that such controls inhibit conservative speech. The Jan. 6 riot, which resulted in multiple deaths, was carried out by supporters of Trump who believed his false claim that he had won the 2020 election. That lie spread on social media, where right-wing accounts were some of the most seen during the period between the election and Jan. 6, after which several social media giants, including Twitter, banned Trump.

OIG Warns CBP Over Video Surveillance Power Outages (Kylie Bielby, HSToday)

Since December 2021, Blaine ports of entry have experienced three power outages with one, on December 12, lasting more than 24 hours.

How California Could Save Up Its Rain to Ease Future Droughts — Instead of Watching Epic Atmospheric River Rainfall Drain into the Pacific (Andrew Fisher, The Conversation)

California has seen so much rain over the past few weeks that farm fields are inundated and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. Yet, most of the state remains in severe drought.

All that runoff in the middle of a drought begs the question — why can’t more rainwater be collected and stored for the long, dry spring and summer when it’s needed?

As a hydrogeologist at the University of California at Santa Cruz, I’m interested in what can be done to collect runoff from storms like this on a large scale. There are two primary sources of large-scale water storage that could help make a dent in the drought: holding that water behind dams and putting it in the ground.