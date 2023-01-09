WORLD ROUNDUP Volunteers Seeking Revenge Against Russia | Preparing for Russia’s Collapse | The Missing Minerals, and more

Published 9 January 2023

·· Al Qaeda Is Planning to Fake the Death of Its Dead Leader

Al Qaeda plans to announce that Ayman al Zawahiri has died of ill-health ·· Now Fighting for Ukraine: Volunteers Seeking Revenge Against Russia

Numerous ethnic-based battalions and regiments have been forming in Ukraine ·· It’s High Time to Prepare for Russia’s Collapse

The combination of a failed war abroad and a brittle system at home is leading to an implosion ·· The Missing Minerals

To shift to clean Energy, America must rethink supply chains ·· Iran’s Su-35 Aircraft Procurement Is More Dangerous Than You Think

Iran’s production of Russian SU-35 aircraft is particularly dangerous as the regime is moving closer to a nuclear bomb

Al Qaeda Is Planning to Fake the Death of Its Dead Leader (Sami Yousafzai, Daily Beast)

Six months after he was taken out by a U.S. airstrike, al Qaeda is working on a plan to announce that their former leader Ayman al Zawahiri has died of ill-health.

Now Fighting for Ukraine: Volunteers Seeking Revenge Against Russia (Carlotta Gall, New York Times)

Chechens, Crimean Tatars and people from the former Soviet republics, all with deep historical grievances against Moscow, are eagerly taking up arms for Kyiv.

It’s High Time to Prepare for Russia’s Collapse (Alexander J. Motyl, Foreign Policy)

Not planning for the possibility of disintegration betrays a dangerous lack of imagination.

The Missing Minerals (Morgan D. Bazilian and Gregory Brew, Foreign Affairs)

After decades of foot-dragging in the United States, there is now momentum to tackle climate change. In August 2022, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a landmark piece of legislation that directs more than $1 trillion in subsidies and incentives toward clean energy production. This follows legislation such as the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. All include investments in clean energy.

Iran’s Su-35 Aircraft Procurement Is More Dangerous Than You Think (Can Kasapoglu, National Interest)

The Su-35 procurement is not only a defense deal but also a strategic manifestation, proving the bitter cost of appeasement and naivety.