OUR PICKS California Reeling | Intersections Between Policing and Violent Extremism | Breaking Online Privacy, and more

Published 10 January 2023

·· Flood, Mudslide Threats Prompt Evacuations Along California Coast

In several Calif. Regions, a series of torrential downpours since late December makes evacuations difficult ·· Biden Lawyers Found Classified Material at His Former Office

The White House said it was cooperating as the Justice Department scrutinizes the matter ·· Are al-Qaeda’s 2022 Activities a Harbinger of the Terror Group’s Resurgence?

Al Qaeda-affiliated groups have carried out hundreds of terrorist attacks in regions ·· Four Intersections Between Policing and Violent Extremism That Cannot Be Ignored

Four major ways in which police and violent extremism intersect ·· Man Behind Deadly New York Bike Path Attack Sought Martyrdom, Defense Says

Killer of eight sought to be a martyr for Islam ·· Inside the Neo-Nazi Street Fighting Gang Who ‘Trained Followers to Riot and Beat People’

Founding trio of a neo-Nazi gang indicted ·· The Law That Made Social Media Possible Faces a Supreme Court Showdown

Late June Supreme Court decision will have wide-reaching implications for political discourse and the 2024 elections ·· Are Quantum Computers about to Break Online Privacy?

New technique could, theoretically, crack the most common methods used to ensure digital privacy

Flood, Mudslide Threats Prompt Evacuations Along California Coast (Reuters / VOA News)

The latest in a string of Pacific storms blamed for at least 12 deaths soaked California on Monday, prompting evacuations of some 25,000 people, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast, due to heightened flood and mudslide risks.

The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry a series of torrential downpours since late December could unleash lethal cascades of mud, boulders and other debris in hillsides stripped bare of vegetation by past wildfires.

Biden Lawyers Found Classified Material at His Former Office (Peter Baker, Charlie Savage, Glenn Thrush and Adam Goldman, New York Times)

The documents were found on Nov. 2, and Justice Department officials are said to have assigned a Trump-appointed prosecutor to look into the matter.

Are al-Qaeda’s 2022 Activities a Harbinger of the Terror Group’s Resurgence? (Mahmut Cengiz, HSToday)

The group adjusts its strategies in its regions based on how the organization can get recruits to sustain and expand its global influence.

Four Intersections Between Policing and Violent Extremism That Cannot Be Ignored (Molly Ellenberg And Anne Speckhard, HSToday)

The cycle of far-right violent extremist groups portraying themselves as patriotic is complemented by perceptions by some police that far-right violent extremists are non-threatening and supportive.

Man Behind Deadly New York Bike Path Attack Sought Martyrdom, Defense Says (Jonathan Allen, Reuters)

A man charged with using a truck to kill eight people on a Manhattan bike path in 2017 believes his attack was justified and sought to die a martyr for Islam, his defense counsel told the jury at his terrorism trial on Monday. At the first federal death-penalty trial since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, defendant Sayfullo Saipov, 34, acknowledged through his lawyers that he intended to murder and maim his victims and still believes he had a religious duty to do so. The only point of contention with prosecutors was whether he carried out the attack in order to join the Islamic State militant group, also known as ISIS, which the United States brands a terrorist organization. (Cont.)