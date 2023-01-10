WORLD ROUNDUP Washington’s Addiction to Military Force | Will India Reach Its Potential? | America’s Protectionist Turn, and more

Published 10 January 2023

·· The Roots of Washington’s Addiction to Military Force

And how China’s rise could constrain American interventionism ·· Brazil: Fakes About the Storming of the Government District

Pro-Bolsonaro falsehoods and conspiracies did not stop with his October defeat ·· India Set to Demolish Buildings in Sinking Himalayan Town

A town which is a popular tourist and pilgrimage site is sinking ·· Will India Reach Its Potential?

India is set to overtake China as the world’s most populous country sometime this year ·· How to Respond to a North Korean Nuclear Test

In many respects, our deterrence architecture in the region is insufficient ·· The Marcos-Duterte Ticket Won. Can This Philippine Alliance Last?

A delicate political balancing act going on in the Philippines ·· Brazil’s Riot Puts Spotlight on Close Ties Between Bolsonaro and Trump

The anti-democratic ideology embraced by Trump has been exported abroad ·· What America’s Protectionist Turn Means for the World

Officials from Berlin to Tokyo are planning their response

The Roots of Washington’s Addiction to Military Force (Monica Duffy Toft and Sidita Kushi, Foreign Affairs)

Over time, the United States has become comfortable using greater levels of force abroad. This was not the case at the country’s inception: in the first eras of statehood, the United States engaged minimally outside North America, as many of its conflicts related to defending its borders, the frontier wars, and westward expansion. The United States’ involvement in World War I and World War II ushered Washington into global leadership and much greater global engagement. After the Cold War and especially following the 9/11 attacks, the percentage of armed disputes in which the United States was involved that were initiated by U.S. adversaries dropped precipitously. The United States now finds itself in an era in which militarily, its adversaries are provoking it less frequently—and yet Washington is intervening with armed force more than ever.

This is an unfortunate trend. For evidence, look no further than the disastrous U.S. military interventions in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya. The overly frequent resort to use of force also undermines U.S. legitimacy in the world. As the U.S. diplomatic corps and American influence abroad shrink, the country’s military footprint only grows. Global opinion polls show that more than half of the world’s population now views the United States as a threat. There could be a change in the offing, however: as China becomes a more potent power, the United States will be more likely to refrain from engaging in foreign interventions because it could end in a showdown with another superpower. And that ultimately could lead U.S. policymakers to pursue diplomatic and economic initiatives that could bolster the United States’ soft power and global credibility.

Brazil: Fakes About the Storming of the Government District (Ines Eisele and Anwar Ashraf, DW)

The claims made on social networks included that President Lula had been evacuated and the internet shut down. Others claimed to have seen a Brazilian version of the “Shaman” — or even air strikes. DW checks the facts.

India Set to Demolish Buildings in Sinking Himalayan Town (Nidhi Suresh, DW)

Hundreds of buildings have developed cracks in the Himalayan town, which is a popular tourist and pilgrimage route. Experts and residents have blamed large construction projects, but the firms deny the allegations.