OUR PICKS Big Tech Abuses | California’s Climate Future | Denver & Immigrants, and more

Published 12 January 2023

California Once Wished for Rain. Now Floods Devastate Its Towns. (Sarah Kaplan, Washington Post)

Even as rising global temperatures make California drier, hotter and more fire-prone, they will also increase the likelihood of sudden and severe rainfall.

What California’s Deadly Storms Reveal About the State’s Climate Future (Economist)

Few things are as welcome in California as rain. Bemoan an overcast sky and you will inevitably get some version of “we need the moisture” in reply. But when it began to pour on New Year’s Eve, kicking off more than a week of storms and interrupting a three-year period of extreme drought, this felt like a release of biblical proportions. The usually placid Los Angeles River raced through its concrete channel towards the Pacific. About 1,000 trees around Sacramento, the state capital, toppled over. As of Tuesday, 17 people had been killed by winter storms. More wet weather was on the way.

An Influx of Migrants Strains Denver’s Welcoming Reputation (Karin Brulliard, Washington Post)

When a wave of migrants suddenly began arriving from the southern border this past month, this city mobilized emergency shelters where the newcomers, referred to as “guests,” are provided food and clothing and are offered bus tickets to other destinations.

But after receiving more than 4,000 migrants since Dec. 9, Denver’s welcoming posture is showing signs of wearing thin.

Supreme Court Lets New York Enforce Gun Law During Lawsuit (Associated Press / VOA News)

The Supreme Court is allowing New York to continue to enforce a sweeping new gun law banning guns from “sensitive places” such as schools and playgrounds for now while a court challenge plays out.

The justices on Wednesday turned away a plea by the law’s challengers. The gun owners wanted the high court to lift a federal appeals court order that temporarily put on hold a lower court decision blocking portions of the law. The appeals court hasn’t finished its review of the case, and justices are often reluctant to weigh in under those circumstances. The justices could still consider the case and the law more generally in the future.

Republicans and Democrats, Unite Against Big Tech Abuses (Joe Biden, Wall Street Journal)

Congress can find common ground on the protection of privacy, competition and American children.

The U.S. Far Right Helped Stoke the Attack on Brazil’s Congress (Vittoria Elliott, Wired)

Right-wing networks from Brazil and the US fueled calls for violence. Experts accuse tech platforms of looking the other way.

FBI Seeks Victims of China’s Overseas Pressure Campaign (Lachlan Markay, Axios)

The FBI is using ads on Facebook to seek out Chinese language speakers in the U.S. who have been harassed or digitally stalked by malicious Chinese government actors, Axios has learned.

It’s the latest step in a months-long effort to root out what law enforcement calls “transnational repression” by Beijing. Over the last year, the FBI has arrested or charged a host of U.S. residents and Chinese intelligence officials as part of a nationwide crackdown.

A Police App Exposed Secret Details About Raids and Suspects (Dhruy Mehrotra, Wired)

SweepWizard, an app that law enforcement used to coordinate raids, left sensitive information about hundreds of police operations publicly accessible.