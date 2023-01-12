Published 12 January 2023

·· U.S. Sends Anti-Ship Missiles to Japan as Threat from China Grows

The Marine Littoral Regiment (MLR) in the southern Japanese island of Okinawa

·· Emmanuel Macron Unveils His Pension Reforms

He wants the French to work longer. Good luck with that

·· Potentially Lethal Shipment of Uranium Seized at Heathrow Airport

The cargo originated in Pakistan and was intended for an Iranian national

·· The Minilateral Era

Minilateral or plurilateral arrangements are becoming as significant as bilateral or multilateral ones

·· How Algeria Became Indispensable

Algeria, Africa’s largest natural gas exporter, is making the most of a new era in great-power rivalry and an ongoing energy crisis

·· U.S. And Russia Clash Over Violent Extremism in Africa

Wagner Group’s activities increasing the likelihood that violent extremism will grow

·· China Cuts Deal with Taliban to Extract Oil in Afghanistan

Taliban agreeing to a 25-year pact with a Chinese company to drill for oil in the country’s Amu Darya basin

·· China’s Epidemic of Mistrust

How Xi’s COVID-19 U-turn will make the country harder to govern

BRAZIL UPDATE

·· Brazil’s ‘January 6 Moment’ Is a Warning

The threat from authoritarian populists endures

·· What the Rioters in Brazil Learned from Americans

Trump’s antidemocratic instincts prove contagious

·· Brazil’s Capitol Riot Shows the Strength of Bolsonarism After Bolsonaro

The former Brazilian president left the country, but his base remains connected and mobilized

·· The Attack on Brazil’s Congress Had the Aesthetics of a Coup, Without the Danger

Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters are not the only threat to Brazilian democracy

·· Brazil’s Homage to Jan. 6 Was an Act of Pure Performance

The first major international imitation of our Capitol riot imitates only one-half of the Jan. 6 riots: the unreal-and-futile half

·· The Right-Wing Media’s Coverage of Brazil’s Insurrection Is a Rerun of January 6

The lies and conspiracy theories about Jan. 6 are now being used to describe the Brazilian insurrection