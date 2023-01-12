WORLD ROUNDUPChina’s Epidemic of Mistrust | Brazil’s ‘January 6 Moment’ Is a Warning / The Minilateral Era, and more
·· U.S. Sends Anti-Ship Missiles to Japan as Threat from China Grows
The Marine Littoral Regiment (MLR) in the southern Japanese island of Okinawa
·· Emmanuel Macron Unveils His Pension Reforms
He wants the French to work longer. Good luck with that
·· Potentially Lethal Shipment of Uranium Seized at Heathrow Airport
The cargo originated in Pakistan and was intended for an Iranian national
·· The Minilateral Era
Minilateral or plurilateral arrangements are becoming as significant as bilateral or multilateral ones
·· How Algeria Became Indispensable
Algeria, Africa’s largest natural gas exporter, is making the most of a new era in great-power rivalry and an ongoing energy crisis
·· U.S. And Russia Clash Over Violent Extremism in Africa
Wagner Group’s activities increasing the likelihood that violent extremism will grow
·· China Cuts Deal with Taliban to Extract Oil in Afghanistan
Taliban agreeing to a 25-year pact with a Chinese company to drill for oil in the country’s Amu Darya basin
·· China’s Epidemic of Mistrust
How Xi’s COVID-19 U-turn will make the country harder to govern
BRAZIL UPDATE
·· Brazil’s ‘January 6 Moment’ Is a Warning
The threat from authoritarian populists endures
·· What the Rioters in Brazil Learned from Americans
Trump’s antidemocratic instincts prove contagious
·· Brazil’s Capitol Riot Shows the Strength of Bolsonarism After Bolsonaro
The former Brazilian president left the country, but his base remains connected and mobilized
·· The Attack on Brazil’s Congress Had the Aesthetics of a Coup, Without the Danger
Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters are not the only threat to Brazilian democracy
·· Brazil’s Homage to Jan. 6 Was an Act of Pure Performance
The first major international imitation of our Capitol riot imitates only one-half of the Jan. 6 riots: the unreal-and-futile half
·· The Right-Wing Media’s Coverage of Brazil’s Insurrection Is a Rerun of January 6
The lies and conspiracy theories about Jan. 6 are now being used to describe the Brazilian insurrection
U.S. Sends Anti-Ship Missiles to Japan as Threat from China Grows (Richard Lloyd Parry, The Times)
The United States is to deploy Marines armed with anti-ship missiles to a new rapid reaction force in Japan, in the latest move to deter China from attacking small Japanese islands or launching an invasion of Taiwan.
Emmanuel Macron Unveils His Pension Reforms (Economist)
The French government has decided to go ahead with a controversial pension reform that looks set to divide the country and prompt social unrest. On January 10th Elisabeth Borne, the prime minister, unveiled the details of changes to the country’s mandatory pension rules. The fate of these measures will test Emmanuel Macron’s ability to continue to reform France during his second presidential term.
The centerpiece is a raising of the legal retirement age from 62 to 64, by 2030. This measure is deeply unpopular with the French, but in line with Mr. Macron’s campaign promise ahead of his re-election in April 2022. Ms. Borne’s package includes an increase of €100 ($107) a month to €1,200 for the minimum state pension, which is paid to those who have made the required contributions over a lifetime. The prime minister made other concessions designed to win political support, including extra pension credits for those with physically demanding jobs or who began to work when very young.
Potentially Lethal Shipment of Uranium Seized at Heathrow Airport (The Sun)
Counter-terrorism authorities are investigating after a bulk shipment of unregistered—and potentially lethal—nuclear material was ferried off of an airplane at Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 4 on Dec. 29. The cargo, which originated in Pakistan and was smuggled into London from Oman aboard the hold of a passenger flight, was intended for Iranian nationals in the U.K.
The Minilateral Era (Husain Haqqani and Narayanappa Janardhan, Foreign Policy)
Middle powers from India to Israel are pursuing small, issue-based partnerships outside the confines of formal institutions.
How Algeria Became Indispensable (Nosmot Gbadamosi, Foreign Policy)
Riding an energy export boom, the North African country is flexing its economic and diplomatic muscle.