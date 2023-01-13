WORLD ROUNDUP How to Make Japan a Military Power | Getting Serious About Eritrea | Wagner Group, and more

Published 13 January 2023

It’s Time to Get Serious About Eritrea (Michael Rubin, National Interest)

Almost every U.S. administration pays lip service to Africa, but few sustain attention.

Can You Spot the Difference Between Jan. 6 and Jan. 8? (Tyler McBrien, Lawfare)

Just two days after television networks aired scenes of rioters storming the U.S. Capitol back in 2021, once again viewers saw nearly identical images of angry protesters illegally forcing their way into the seat of government.

Yet while the similarities jump off the page and the television screen, understanding the differences between Jan. 6 and Jan. 8 is just as important, if currently overlooked. It’s in the differences that we may best understand this failed coup’s origins, likely path forward, and remedy.

Brazil Reckons with Artistic Treasures Ruined in Riot (AP / VOA News)

The horde of rioters who invaded government buildings on January 8 in an attack on Brazil’s democracy left behind a trail of destruction whose full scope is only now coming into full view.

Following a painstaking survey of the ruins, the national artistic heritage institute on Thursday night released a 50-page report, the bulk of which is a photographic catalog of the damages. They go far beyond the shattered glass on the exteriors of the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court, all architectural icons.

U.S. Envoy Says Russian Wagner Group’s Activities Must End (AP / VOA News)

Wagner Group, owned by Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, reportedly has been active in dozens of mostly African states, working with governments on pro-Russian propaganda and other military and political projects.

The group has boasted about its presence in Serbia, the only European state besides Belarus that has not joined international sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine. The group has reportedly announced the opening of its offices in Belgrade, something that was later denied.

The Pipeline Reshaping Venezuela-Colombia Relations (Mat Youkee, Foreign Policy)

A new gas deal could boost both economies but comes with major risks for Bogotá.

The ‘Three Amigos’ Talk Microchips (Catherine Osborn, Foreign Policy)

Mexico could benefit from U.S. overtures on semiconductor manufacturing—if its government gets on board.

On the Agenda for Biden and Kishida: How to Make Japan a Military Power (Edward Wong, New York Times)

President Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan vowed Friday to work together to transform Japan into a potent military power to help counterbalance China and to bolster the alliance between the two nations so that it becomes the linchpin for their security interests in Asia.