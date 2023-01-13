OUR PICKS Terrorism Has Changed, America Must Too | Protecting the Undersea Cable System | 1981 Brink’s Armored Car Robbery

Terrorism Has Changed, America Must Too (Matthew Wein, National Interest)

All parts of government need to do their part to upgrade our ability to name terrorists and keep them from establishing safe havens for planning attacks.

Proud Boys Trial Diary (Roger Parloff, Lawfare)

Among the more than 940 federal criminal prosecutions arising from the Jan. 6 insurrection to date, the seditious conspiracy trial of five top members of the Proud Boys organization could well be the most important and informative of all.

On Protecting the Undersea Cable System (Kevin Frazier, Lawfare)

The undersea cable system is increasingly vulnerable to attack, yet reliance on this critical infrastructure to carry internet traffic as well as the transfer energy continues to grow. A divided Congress should unite to better protect this critical infrastructure.

Security Agency Director Pushes Congress to Renew Surveillance Powers (AP / VOA News)

A top U.S. intelligence official on Thursday urged Congress to renew sweeping powers granted to American spy agencies to surveil and examine communications, saying they were critical to stopping terrorism, cyberattacks and other threats.

The remarks by Army General Paul Nakasone, director of the National Security Agency, opened what’s expected to be a contentious debate over provisions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that expire at year’s end. The bipartisan consensus in favor of expanded surveillance powers in the years after September 11 has given way to increased skepticism, especially among some Republicans who believe spy agencies used those powers to undermine former President Donald Trump.

1981 Brink’s Armored Car Robbery: How This Tragic Event Strengthened the First Joint Terrorism Task Force (Jerri Williams, HSToday)

This case, code-named NYROB by the FBI, was the first major investigation of the FBI-NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) formed in 1980.

24 Trillion Gallons of Water Have Doused California Amid Historic Stormy Streak (Brian Lada, AccuWeather)

The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow.

California Has Been Hammered with Rain. It May Not Be Enough to Reverse Its Drought. (Evan Bush, NBC news)

Much of the infrastructure to help alleviate California’s too-wet/too-dry cycles — its extensive reservoir system — was designed long before it was recognized that climate change could intensify droughts and storms.