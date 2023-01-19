OUR PICKS Extremists & U.S. Power Grid | California Faces Catastrophic Flood Dangers | Ohio Measles Outbreak, and more

Published 19 January 2023

·· FBI Warns of Neo-Nazi Plots as Attacks on Northwest Power Grid Spike

The attacks in North Carolina and those in the Northwest have energized some on the far right ·· Election-Fraud Conspiracies Behind Plot to Shoot at New Mexico Democrats’ Homes, Police Say

A losing candidate translates “rigged” election lies into violence ·· U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Block New York Gun Restrictions

Some of the restrictions impose gun safety requirements on retailers ·· California Faces Catastrophic Flood Dangers — and a Need to Invest Billions in Protection

Spending as much as $30 billion over 30 years will be required to prepare for the dangers ·· 500 Mudslides, Flooded Communities, Broken Bridges: California Faces Long, Costly Storm

Repair costs will exceed $1 billion ·· What We Know About the Ohio Measles Outbreak

Growing concerns about the decline in vaccination ·· Study Suggests U.S. Freshwater Fish Highly Contaminated with ‘Forever Chemicals’

Dangerous levels of chemicals in drinking water ·· John Eastman Is Unbowed as Investigations Proliferate

A legal reckoning awaits a chief architect of Donald Trump’s effort to reverse his election loss

FBI Warns of Neo-Nazi Plots as Attacks on Northwest Power Grid Spike (Conrad Wilson and John Ryan, OPB)

Joshua Fisher-Birch, a researcher with the Counter Extremism Project, a nonprofit that tracks extremists groups’ online activities, said the attacks in North Carolina and those in the Northwest have energized some on the far right. “The recent substation attacks have been spoken about in glowing terms by certain members of the extreme right, particularly by neo-Nazi accelerationists and white supremacist accelerationists who subscribe to this ideology where they want to push chaos,” Fisher-Birch said. Far-right forums online provide instruction manuals for how to attack substations and other critical infrastructure. The design of the manuals invokes a video game and taps into costume-play subculture, according to Eric Ward, senior advisor at Western States Center, a Portland-based civil rights group that advocates against extremism.

Election-Fraud Conspiracies Behind Plot to Shoot at New Mexico Democrats’ Homes, Police Say (Amy Gardner and Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff, Washington Post)

New details emerge about plot to shoot at New Mexico Democrats’ homes. Solomon Peña, a defeated candidate for the state legislature, paid people to fire on the houses of four Democratic office-holders, authorities say

U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Block New York Gun Restrictions (Andrew Chung, Reuters)

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday turned away a challenge by a group of firearms dealers in New York to numerous Democratic-backed measures adopted by the state last year regulating gun purchases that the businesses said hurt their businesses.

The justices, with no public dissents, denied a request by the dealers to block the laws, some of which imposed gun safety requirements on retailers, while their appeal of a lower court’s decision in favor of New York proceeds.

The state’s Democratic-led legislature passed some of the laws last June. Others were adopted in July after the Supreme Court the prior month struck down New York’s limits on carrying concealed handguns outside the home in a landmark ruling expanding gun rights.

California Faces Catastrophic Flood Dangers — and a Need to Invest Billions in Protection (Ian James, Los Angeles Times)

A new state plan for the Central Valley calls for spending as much as $30 billion over 30 years to prepare for the dangers.

500 Mudslides, Flooded Communities, Broken Bridges: California Faces Long, Costly Storm Recovery (Los Angeles Times)

The total for repairs across the state could be as much as $1 billion, authorities said.

What We Know About the Ohio Measles Outbreak (ChiaYi Hou, The Hill)

A measles outbreak in Ohio is raising concerns about the spread of the disease and how a decline in vaccination rates among children might be leading to additional outbreaks.

Study Suggests U.S. Freshwater Fish Highly Contaminated with ‘Forever Chemicals’ (Sharon Udasin, The Hill)

Eating just one serving of freshwater fish each year could have the same effect as drinking water heavily polluted with “forever chemicals” for an entire month, a new study finds.

John Eastman Is Unbowed as Investigations Proliferate (Danny Hakim and Michael S. Schmidt, New York Times)

John C. Eastman, a legal architect of Donald J. Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times under questioning by the House Jan. 6 committee.

But in recently released testimony from the committee’s investigation, other witnesses had plenty to say about him.

Many White House lawyers expressed contempt for Mr. Eastman, portraying him as an academic with little grasp of the real world. Greg Jacob, the legal counsel to former Vice President Mike Pence, characterized Mr. Eastman’s legal advice as “gravely, gravely irresponsible,” calling him the “serpent in the ear” of Mr. Trump. Eric Herschmann, a Trump White House lawyer, recounted “chewing out” Mr. Eastman. Pat A. Cipollone, the chief White House counsel, is described calling Mr. Eastman’s ideas “nutty.”

In the coming months, Mr. Eastman will be facing a legal reckoning. He has been drawn into the criminal investigation into election interference in Atlanta, which is nearing a decision on potential indictments. The F.B.I. seized his iPhone. And the Jan. 6 committee, in one of its last acts, asked the Justice Department to investigate Mr. Eastman on a range of criminal charges, including obstructing a congressional proceeding. For good measure, he faces a disciplinary bar proceeding in California.