WORLD ROUNDUP Growing Superbug Risk | Iran’s Hard-Liners Are Winning | Extremists Surge in Africa, and more

Published 8 February 2023

· The End of Israeli Democracy?

Netanyahu’s latest reforms come straight from the autocrat’s playbook · Doctor Accused of Spreading Deadly Meningitis Arrested in Mexico

A doctor intentionally caused a meningitis outbreak in northern Durango state · Superbugs Are a Leading Global Health Risk: UN Report

Microorganisms have become resistant to treatments once effective · US Seals Crucial Military Deal with the Philippines Close to China Flashpoints

Deal expands Washington’s access to military bases near Taiwan and the South China Sea · Tanks for Ukraine Have Shifted the Balance of Power in Europe

Smaller countries forced NATO’s greatest powers to give Ukraine the vehicles it needs · Iran’s Hard-Liners Are Winning

How months of protest forged an even more intransigent regime · New Recruits to Extremist Groups Expected to Surge in Africa

More people are joining terrorist groups in Africa, driven by economic conditions · Sweden Increasingly a Focus for Extremists After Quran-Burning, Security Police Say

Jihadists target Sweden after Quran burning in Sweden by a far-right Danish politician

The End of Israeli Democracy? (Eliav Lieblich and Adam Shinar, Foreign Affairs)

After winning an unexpectedly large electoral victory in November 2022, Benjamin Netanyahu went on to form the most right-wing government in Israel’s history. Its ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox members don’t agree on everything, but they are united on one objective: weakening Israel’s judiciary and strengthening government control over both the courts and the civil service.

Last month, Netanyahu’s government unveiled plans to do just that. Although they are couched in moderate terms, these planned changes would erode almost all institutional checks and balances, concentrating immense power in the hands of the executive. This would, in turn, enable further steps already agreed upon by the coalition to push the nation in the direction of authoritarianism—both in Israel and in the territories it occupies.

Netanyahu claims that these reforms are necessary to restore the balance of power between the legislature and the judiciary. Many Israelis disagree, and on January 21, over 130,000 people took to the streets of Tel Aviv and other cities to protest the proposed changes. Since then, there have been daily protests against what many Israelis fear is an impending dictatorship. Another demonstration on January 28 attracted a crowd of over 100,000 people. Following the populist playbook, Netanyahu and his allies have dismissed the protests as elitist, foreign funded, and radically left-wing. But students, academics, professionals, and members of civil society have all mobilized against the government’s plan, which economists warn could harm the economy and affect Israel’s ability to attract foreign investment for its high-tech sector.

Israeli politics have never been so polarized. Netanyahu’s party has repeatedly attacked the judicial system, particularly as the charges against him have gathered steam. Netanyahu vehemently denies that the changes he is planning have anything to do with his trial. But if they are enacted, he will have the power to restructure the offices of the attorney general and chief prosecutor and appoint the officials who might review his cases. Asserting government control of judicial appointments could also enable Netanyahu to determine which judges hear his appeal.