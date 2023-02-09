OUR PICKS U.S. Court System Hit by Ransomware Outbreak | Spy Balloon Part of Broader Chinese Surveillance Operation | States Brawl Over Shrinking Colorado River, and more

Published 8 February 2023

· US State Court System, US, EU Universities Hit by Ransomware Outbreak

These organizations are among more than 3,800 victims of a fast-spreading digital extortion campaign · Balloon Wreckage Could Offer Clues Into Years-Long Chinese Spy Operation, U.S. Says

Balloon’s debris to reveal secrets about Chinese surveillance technologies · US Intel Assessment Documents Chinese Spy Balloon Incident under Trump

Chinese spy balloons hovered over Hawaii and Florida · Spy Balloon Part of a Broader Chinese Military Surveillance Operation, US Intel Sources Say

China using a variety of balloons with different charatertistics · Shrinking Colorado River Hands Biden His First Climate Brawl

Biden faces a fracas among the seven states along the drought-stricken Colorado River · Colorado River Crisis Is So Severe, Lakes Mead and Powell Are Unlikely to Refill in Our Lifetimes

Reservoirs aren’t likely to refill, so region needs to plan for a drier future · Nearly 1,000 Migrant Children Separated from Parents at Border Haven’t Been Reunited, Data Shows

Task force has reunited 600 children with their families, DHS says · Officials Warn of More Extremist Attacks in Aftermath of Plot Targeting Maryland Energy Stations

Destroying the power grid has become a focus of some domestic terror groups

US State Court System, US, EU Universities Hit by Ransomware Outbreak (Reuters / VOA News)

A global ransomware outbreak has scrambled servers belonging to the U.S. state of Florida’s Supreme Court and several universities in the United States and Central Europe, according to a Reuters analysis of ransom notes posted online to stricken servers.

Those organizations are among more than 3,800 victims of a fast-spreading digital extortion campaign that locked up thousands of servers in Europe over the weekend, according to figures tallied by Ransomwhere, a crowdsourced platform that tracks digital extortion attempts and online ransom payments and whose figures are drawn from internet scans.

Spy Balloon Part of a Broader Chinese Military Surveillance Operation, US Intel Sources Say (Katie Bo Lillis, Jeremy Herb, Josh Campbell, Zachary Cohen, Kylie Atwood and Natasha Bertrand, CNN)

US intelligence officials believe that the recently recovered Chinese spy balloon is part of an extensive surveillance program run by the Chinese military, according to multiple American officials familiar with the intelligence.

The surveillance program, which includes a number of similar balloons, is in part run out of the small Chinese province of Hainan, officials tell CNN. The US does not know the precise size of the fleet of Chinese surveillance balloons, but sources tell CNN that the program has conducted at least two dozen missions over at least five continents in recent years.

Roughly half a dozen of those flights have been within US airspace – although not necessarily over US territory, according to one official familiar with the intelligence.

And not all of the balloons sighted around the globe have been exactly the same model as the one shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, that official and another source familiar with the intelligence said. Rather, there are multiple “variations,” these people said.