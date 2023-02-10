WORLD ROUNDUP Germany Went Too Far with Covid Restrictions | Out of Alignment | Nigeria’s Pivotal Election, and more

Published 10 February 2023

· Pentagon Looks to Restart Top-Secret Programs in Ukraine

U.S. Special Operations troops to employ Ukrainian operatives · Nigeria 2023 Election: Countering Fake News

Wave of disinformation ahead of Nigeria 25 February election · We Went Too Far with Covid Restrictions, Says Germany’s Pro-Lockdown Minister

Some Covid restrictions were “idiocy” and lengthy school closures were an “unnecessary mistake” · Tory Chairman Greg Hands: I Was Tapped Up By Russian Spy

Foreign power wanted documents on Iran’s nuclear program · Out of Alignment

What the war in Ukraine has revealed about non-Western powers · The Wagner Group in Africa Is Where the Rubber Meets the Road

The Russian quasi-private military group has established a foothold from Ukraine to Africa

Pentagon Looks to Restart Top-Secret Programs in Ukraine (Wesley Morgan, Washington Post)

If approved, the move would authorize U.S. Special Operations troops to employ Ukrainian operatives to observe Russian movements and counter disinformation

Nigeria 2023 Election: Countering Fake News (Chrispin Mwakideu and Uta Steinwehr, DW)

Nigerian voters will be going to the polls on February 25 to elect a new president. As the campaign heats up, fact checkers are warning that fake news could affect the poll and damage Nigeria’s democracy.

We Went Too Far with Covid Restrictions, Says Germany’s Pro-Lockdown Minister (Jorg Luyken, The Telegraph)

Karl Lauterbach calls long school closures a ‘big mistake’ but said that caution meant the country suffered fewer deaths

Tory Chairman Greg Hands: I Was Tapped Up By Russian Spy (Billy Kenber, The Times)

The Conservative Party chairman Greg Hands was tapped up by a suspected Russian spy who tried to recruit him shortly before he became an MP.

He has revealed that he was asked to get a parliamentary document on Iran’s nuclear program after agreeing to go for a pint with a man he met at the Russian embassy.

He was later contacted by MI5 officers over his dealings with the man, Alexander Kashitsyn, and was warned that such approaches were a “real problem.”

Out of Alignment (Shivshankar Menon, Foreign Affairs)

For the past year, many Western analysts have regarded the war in Ukraine as marking a turning point in geopolitics, bringing together not only the United States and its NATO allies but also a broader liberal coalition to counter Russian aggression. In this view, countries around the world should naturally support the West in this defining contest between democracy and autocracy.

Beyond the borders of North America and Europe, however, the past 12 months have looked very different. At the outset of the war, numerous countries in the global South identified with neither the West nor Russia. Several dozen—including such large democracies as India, Indonesia, and South Africa, as well as numerous other countries in Africa—abstained from resolutions condemning Russia at the UN General Assembly and in the UN Human Rights Council. Many of them have also been reluctant to formally adopt the West’s economic sanctions against Russia while respecting them in practice, and as the war has unfolded, some of them have sought to maintain relations with Russia as much as with the West.

Moreover, in many parts of the world, the most crucial issues of 2022 had little to do with the war in Ukraine. Emerging from the havoc of the pandemic and confronted by far-reaching challenges ranging from debt crises to a slowing world economy to climate change, many developing countries have been alienated by what they view as the self-absorption of the West and of China and Russia. For them, the war in Ukraine is about the future of Europe, not the future of the world order, and the war has become a distraction from the more pressing global issues of our time.

The Wagner Group in Africa Is Where the Rubber Meets the Road (Alessandro Arduino, National Interest)

An increasing media galore is witnessing the discussion of the role of Wagner Group, a Russian quasi-private military company (PMC), in the Ukrainian conflict.

The Wagner Groups’s mercenaries are popping up all over Ukraine, allegedly committing blatant war crimes and providing the necessary combat skill lacking among young, untrained Russian conscripts. While the focus is on Ukraine, the actual value of Wagner is in Africa. Russian paramilitary groups and mercenaries are increasing their footprint in Africa, from Mali to the Central African Republic. While the Russian army is bogged down in a war of attrition with Ukraine, the Wagner Group is a placeholder for Moscow’s geopolitical interests in natural resource-rich African countries. Several reasons are related to the increasing footprint of the Wagner Group in the continent, starting with Russia’s long history of involvement in Africa and the support of strong ties with several African countries. Since Putin’s rise to power, Russia has increased its economic and military presence in Africa.

The Wagner Group is an efficient tool to further Russian objectives on the continent without attracting the same level of scrutiny as regular Russian military units. Besides offering plausible deniability, Wagner is a source of income for oligarchs tied to Putin. For example, in Africa, Wagner’s training services and supply of Russian military hardware are a source of hard currency and precious metals that help the Kremlin to mitigate international sanctions.