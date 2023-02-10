OUR PICKS The Domestic Terror Paradox | Gun Violence in Schools | Shooting Down Drones, and more

Published 10 February 2023

The Domestic Terror Paradox (James Verini, New York Times)

The U.S. prosecuted Brian Lemley for threats, not violence. Is that what it takes to fight extremism?

Using Advanced Technology Solutions to Address Gun Violence in Schools (Scott Mulligan and Dr. Richard Lareau, HSToday)

As with the DHS/TSA model, formalizing requirements for technology in schools will create better security solutions and lower prices for school districts.

Extremist Israeli Group Halts Fund-Raising Effort in U.S. (AP)

An Israeli group that assists Jewish prisoners convicted in some of the country’s most notorious hate crimes has halted its fund-raising efforts through a U.S.-based Jewish charity following an investigation by The Associated Press and the Israeli nonprofit news organization Shomrim. The fund-raising through the Lakewood, New Jersey-based World of Tzedaka had allowed American donors to make tax-exempt contributions to the hard-line Israeli group, and suggested that Israel’s far right was making new inroads into the U.S. World of Tzedaka confirmed that it was no longer working with Shlom Asiraich, while a fund-raising link on the Israeli group’s website that connected donors to the American nonprofit has stopped working. ‘We don’t do any business with them anymore, so we don’t have anything else to do with them,’ said Yaakov Cohen, who identified himself as a manager for World of Tzedaka. Shlom Asiraich, or ‘The Well-Being of Your Prisoners,’ has been raising money in Israel since at least 2018.

China Gears Up to Shoot Down U.S. Drones (Daniel Shats and Peter W. Singer, Defense One)

Its military-industrial complex is already working on a list of technologies needed to fight off swarms of UAS.

How SBOMs Can Eventually Help to Secure Government’s Software Supply Chain (John Breeden II, Nextgov)

The idea behind an SBOM is an interesting one, but over the past two years since the executive order mandated them, no agency has begun requiring them in any major way. Many vendors are cool to the idea, and there also seems to be a lack of understanding about why they are needed, how to create them and what an SBOM could really do to secure the software supply chain.

The Immigration Battles Begin (Harvest Prude, The Dispatch)

Partisan sparring over immigration began long before Tuesday morning’s House oversight panel hearing, and it continued with Republicans and Democrats wrangling over how to address drug smuggling and the porous U.S.-Mexico border.