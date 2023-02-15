OUR PICKS Balloons Are Everywhere in Our Skies | Betting on 'Enhanced' Geothermal Power | When Two Crew Members Are Operating 141 Freight Cars, and more

Published 14 February 2023

· A Rising Awareness That Balloons Are Everywhere in Our Skies

Experts warned that there were an “endless” array of potential targets · The Simple Explanation for All These Flying Objects

American air defense has been looking harder and reacting faster · Biden Administration Bets $74 Million on ‘Enhanced’ Geothermal Power

Geothermal systems generate electricity from heat miles underground · America’s Unique, Enduring Gun Problem, Explained

What is unique is the U.S. expansive view of civilian gun ownership, ingrained in politics, in culture, and in the law · Here’s What Happens When Two Crew Members Are Operating 141 Freight Cars

Did a shortage of rail workers cause the Ohio toxic-freight derailment? I’m guessing yes. · Why Drone Boats Are an Overhyped Achilles’ Fleet

It’s important to balance the exuberant publicity with pragmatism

A Rising Awareness That Balloons Are Everywhere in Our Skies (William J. Broad, New York Times)

As more unidentified objects were shot down by the U.S. Air Force in recent days, experts warned that there were an “endless” array of potential targets.

The Simple Explanation for All These Flying Objects (Juliette Kayyem, The Atlantic)

The North American skies, it turns out, contain lots of unidentified objects. That is the unremarkable conclusion from a remarkable weekend in which fighter jets downed a trio of separate flying things—over Alaska, northern Canada, and Lake Huron. This weekend’s sky wars followed the identification and eventual downing of a Chinese surveillance balloon earlier this month, only after it had traversed the continental United States and was safely over U.S. waters.

This is a strange series of events. A single deployment of Air Force units to obliterate something in the sky is unusual; to have three more in close succession seems quite unprecedented. Is this activity connected to a sophisticated new Chinese plot? Russian opportunism? Some other aggression testing our systems? Aliens? Pentagon officials have downplayed that last possibility while offering little additional detail about what these objects are. Before Americans react with rage or fear over the apparent uptick in intrusions into our skies, we should consider the simplest explanation: a recalibration of the U.S. military’s policies on aerial intrusions. We are seeing the legacy of the Chinese-balloon incident, which put two new factors in play.

Biden Administration Bets $74 Million on ‘Enhanced’ Geothermal Power (Minho Kim, Scientific American)

The Energy Department grant aims to cut the cost of new geothermal systems that generate electricity from heat miles underground.

America’s Unique, Enduring Gun Problem, Explained (Nicole Narea, Li Zhou, and Ian Millhiser, Vox)

The factors that lead to tragedies like those at Michigan State are deeply ingrained in US politics, culture, and law.

Here’s What Happens When Two Crew Members Are Operating 141 Freight Cars (Timothy Noah, New Republic)

We don’t yet know much about what caused the derailment, and won’t know until the National Transportation Safety Board weighs in. But to anyone familiar with the rail contract negotiated in September by Labor Secretary Marty Walsh (who’s expected to leave shortly to become executive director of the NHL Players’ Association) and ratified in December by Congress over the objection of four participating unions—to anyone who followed that Sturm und Drang—two facts stand out.

Fact One is that the Norfolk Southern train was pulling 141 freight cars. Freight trains are much longer than they used to be, and today their length can be measured, literally, in miles. That’s long been a point of contention for railway workers. “The engineer driving can’t even see the end of the train,” Jeff Kurtz, a retired locomotive engineer and an official with Railroad Workers United, complained in 2017 to the Albany Times-Union.

Fact Two is that the “crew” (all of whom, thankfully, survived the derailment) consisted of two Norfolk Southern rail workers plus one trainee. That’s 47 cars per person. Two crew members is the minimal number required on every freight train under a regulation proposed last July by the Federal Railroad Administration, or FRA. Unbelievably, there is currently no regulatory requirement on crew size.

Why Drone Boats Are an Overhyped Achilles’ Fleet (Jonathan Panter and Johnathan Falcone, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

In the United States, drone boats, or unmanned surface vessels, form a cornerstone of the Navy’s newest strategic agenda. Early last year, the Navy’s brand-new unmanned squadron received its first vessel prototypes from Ghost Fleet Overlord, the Pentagon’s official name for its former program to test and evaluate these new systems. Meanwhile, in the Persian Gulf, the Navy—working alongside private industry—has been testing Saildrone, a small craft that looks like it sounds.

But setting aside, for a moment, the point-of-view videos and “Ghost Fleet” terminology, it’s important to balance the exuberant publicity with pragmatism. Academic research indicates that alleged “revolutions in military affairs” are often overstated. This kind of overstatement has been applied most recently to aerial drones, and some knowledgeable observers are beginning to question over-enthusiastic projections about unmanned surface vessels, as well.

Big promises about military technology always deserve skepticism, but especially when they come from arms manufacturers. The Navy, quite judiciously, has encouraged industry competition. But even competing contractors share one interest: convincing the military, Congress, and the public that unmanned vessels are the future. Whether they truly are—or whether the hype is clouding awareness of these vessels’ vulnerabilities—requires evaluation.