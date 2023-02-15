WORLD ROUNDUP For Xi Jinping, Cyber Is Personal | Israel’s Unprecedented Constitutional Crisis | Putin Faces ‘Quiet Rebellion’, and more

Published 14 February 2023

· Australia Foils Iran Surveillance Plot and Vows to Bring Foreign Interference ‘Into the Light’

Iran that was targeting an Iranian-Australian on Australian soil · For Xi Jinping, Cyber Is Personal

Cyber has also become a key tool in the preservation of Xi Jinping · What China Has Learned from the Ukraine War

Even great powers aren’t safe from economic warfare—if the U.S.-led order sticks together · ‘An Unprecedented Constitutional Crisis’

What Netanyahu’s assault on the Supreme Court means for Israel · Putin Faces ‘Quiet Rebellion’ in Kremlin Over Ukraine War Failures

Putin’s image as a master strategist has been shattered · France ‘Concerned’ About State of Britain’s Armed Forces

UK capability questioned amid wrangles over funding, depleted reserves

Australia Foils Iran Surveillance Plot and Vows to Bring Foreign Interference ‘Into the Light’ (Daniel Hurst, Guardian)

Australian security agencies have disrupted a foreign interference plot by Iran that was targeting an Iranian-Australian on Australian soil, the government has said.

The plot allegedly included individuals monitoring the home of a critic of the Iranian regime and extensively researching the person and their family.

For Xi Jinping, Cyber Is Personal (Casey Babb, National Interest)

Cyberspace is no longer just a means for China to leapfrog its rivals and ascend the global power ladder—it has also become a key tool in the preservation of Xi Jinping.

What China Has Learned from the Ukraine War (Evan A. Feigenbaum and Adam Szubin, Foreign Affairs)

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, China’s leaders attempted to balance two fundamentally irreconcilable interests. First, they aimed to bolster China’s entente with Russia to counterbalance American power and alleviate growing strategic pressure from the West. Second, although they backed Moscow, they sought to avoid unilateral and coordinated sanctions aimed at China’s government, companies, and financial institutions.

For a year, China has been performing the “Beijing straddle,” tacking uncomfortably between these competing objectives under the white-hot light of international scrutiny. China has generally refused to sell arms to Russia and to circumvent sanctions on Moscow’s behalf because preserving global market access is more important to Beijing than any economic link to Russia. Simply put, China has no interest in being Russia’s proxy. But Beijing has also tried to have its cake and eat it, too, by endorsing Russia’s rationales for the conflict, coordinating with Moscow diplomatically while it cautiously abstains in United Nations votes, taking full advantage of discounted Russian oil, and enhancing economic linkages to Russia that do not violate Western sanctions. Indeed, China-Russia trade rose by a staggering 34.3 percent in 2022 to a record $190 billion.

Beijing has also learned important lessons even as it struggles to maintain this balance. Specifically, it has closely studied the Western-led sanctions campaign. And it knows that, if tensions with the West continue to intensify, these same economic weapons may well be turned against China. Over the last 20 years, China’s leaders have watched as Washington honed and more frequently deployed economic weaponry, including sanctions, export controls, investment restrictions, and tariffs. But the major Western sanctions campaigns have generally not applied to China because they targeted second-tier economies, such as Iran and Iraq, or more often, marginal economies such as Cuba, North Korea, and Sudan. The current Ukraine conflict has, at long last, given Beijing an opportunity to study the strategy, tactics, and capabilities of a Western sanctions coalition as it works to cripple one of the world’s largest economies.

‘An Unprecedented Constitutional Crisis’ (Dan Ephron, Foreign Policy)

It’s important to differentiate between Netanyahu himself and members of his coalition because we can go back decades and pull from the archive videos of Prime Minister Netanyahu giving interviews in Hebrew and in English, saying how proud he is of the strength of the Israeli judicial system and the independence of the Supreme Court. Netanyahu really believed that the Supreme Court was an important institution in safeguarding Israeli democracy and promoting the liberal values of Israel that we Israelis are always proud of.

So, what has changed? There is now an unusual meeting of the personal interest of Benjamin Netanyahu and the ideological beliefs of some of his coalition partners. Netanyahu himself is currently standing trial in the Jerusalem District Court for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. The trial has been ongoing for more than a year now, and obviously he has a strong personal interest to weaken the judicial system and to give politicians much more control over how judges in Israel are appointed.

The other aspect is that some of his coalition partners [the ultra-religious nationalists within the coalition], unlike Netanyahu himself, have held a long-standing belief that the Supreme Court, because of its role as a liberalizing force in Israeli society, is an enemy from their point of view.

Putin Faces ‘Quiet Rebellion’ in Kremlin Over Ukraine War Failures (Marc Bennetts, The Times)

The Russian leader looks increasingly isolated and his mistakes have cost him the respect and loyalty of top officials, analysts say.

France ‘Concerned’ About State of Britain’s Armed Forces (Danielle Sheridan, Henry Samuel, and Ben Riley-Smith, The Telegraph)

Sources claim NATO is worried about UK capability amid wrangles over funding and depleted reserves from donations to Ukraine.