OUR PICKS New Protocols on Flying Objects | Election Deniers Face Wave of Pushback | Breakthrough Alert Messaging for a Mobile Public, and more

Published 16 February 2023

· Biden to Announce Protocols on Flying Objects

Interagency team to develop parameters on how the U.S. will deal with unmanned, unidentified airborne objects · White House: No Indication Objects Were Part of China Spy Program

Officials have not been able to analyze the debris · Election Deniers Face a Nationwide Wave of Pushback

Pushing back against wave of disinformation and mistrust generated by Trump’s false claim about 2020 election · Electric Vehicles Could Match Gasoline Cars on Price This Year

More quickly that seemed possible, sticker prices for electric vehicles are falling · How a Fog of Questions Over a Spy Balloon and U.F.O.s Fed a Diplomatic Crisis

It has been difficult for the United States and China to discern each other’s intentions · Church Committee Aides Warn Jordan to Eschew Partisanship

Pursue a bipartisan inquiry, follow the facts, don’t interfere with ongoing investigations, and operate in good faith · Breakthrough Alert Messaging for a Mobile Public

DHS S&Thelping provide innovative communication solutions that are pushed directly to the public

Biden to Announce Protocols on Flying Objects (Patsy Widakuswara, VOA News)

President Joe Biden is expected as early as Thursday to outline his administration’s plans to deal with the alleged Chinese surveillance balloon and the three unidentified aerial objects that he ordered his military to shoot down recently.

White House: No Indication Objects Were Part of China Spy Program (Alex Gangitano, The Hill)

The White House on Tuesday said that they don’t have an indication that the three objects shot down by the U.S. military over the weekend were part of China’s spy program, noting though the difficulties with recovering the debris.

Election Deniers Face a Nationwide Wave of Pushback (Amy Gardner, Patrick Marley and Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, Washington Post)

The growing effort by election officials and others is intended to counter mistrust arising from Donald Trump’s claims of a rigged 2020 vote

Electric Vehicles Could Match Gasoline Cars on Price This Year (Jack Ewing, New York Times)

Competition, government incentives and falling raw material prices are making battery-powered cars more affordable sooner than expected.

How a Fog of Questions Over a Spy Balloon and U.F.O.s Fed a Diplomatic Crisis (Edward Wong, Julian E. Barnes and Adam Entous, New York Times)

U.S. officials now suspect that the balloon was sent to spy on bases in Guam and Hawaii and that other downed objects were not surveillance machines. Washington’s evolving view reflects U.S. and Chinese difficulties in discerning each other’s intentions.

Church Committee Aides Warn Jordan to Eschew Partisanship (Luke Broadwater, New York Times)

Staff members from the panel viewed as the gold standard of congressional inquiry advised the top Republican to pursue a bipartisan inquiry and operate in good faith with Democrats.

Breakthrough Alert Messaging for a Mobile Public (DHS S&T)

The Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) refers to the rapidly growing areas of land that lie between the urban sprawl of cities and towns, and the undeveloped more rural and forested countryside and mountains. It is in the WUI that the danger and damage from the growing risk of wildfires is most prevalent. Of paramount importance is alerting people in the path of fires and enabling their safe evacuation from the area. That’s why the Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) is leading the charge to help provide innovative communication solutions that are pushed directly to the public.