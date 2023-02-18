OUR PICKS The Politics of the Train Derailment | Bird Flu Leaves the World with an Existential Choice | Should Tech Platforms Be Liable for the Content They Carry?, and more

Published 17 February 2023

· Fox Stars Privately Expressed Disbelief About Election Fraud Claims. ‘Crazy Stuff.’

Fox stars, executives privately mocked Trump’s brazen election lies, but repeated these lies on air to avoid losing audience to Newsmax and OAN · Biden Says Unidentified Objects U.S. Shot Down Were Not Spy Balloons

The objects shot down over the weekend may have simply been airborne clutter · ‘The Sun and Sky Were Darkened’: The Politics of the Train Derailment

Bleak economic realities for many communities in Appalachia · Trump Lawyer Hires Own Attorney in Classified Documents Probe

Corcoran represented Trump about Mar-a-Lago documents · Officials Burned Off Toxic Chemicals from Ohio Train. Was It the Right Move?

Some elected leaders and residents are questioning aspects of this controlled release · Bird Flu Leaves the World with an Existential Choice

To prepare for future outbreaks, we’ll have to decide which is the greater danger: nature or ourselves · Should Tech Platforms Be Liable for the Content They Carry? America’s Supreme Court grapples with their fiercely contested “Section 230” immunity

Fox Stars Privately Expressed Disbelief About Election Fraud Claims. ‘Crazy Stuff.’ (Jeremy W. Peters and Katie Robertson, New York Times)

Newly disclosed messages and testimony from some of the biggest stars and most senior executives at Fox News revealed that they privately expressed disbelief about President Donald J. Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, even though the network continued to promote many of those lies on the air.

The hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, as well as others at the company, repeatedly insulted and mocked Trump advisers, including Sidney Powell and Rudolph W. Giuliani, in text messages with each other in the weeks after the election, according to a legal filing on Thursday by Dominion Voting Systems. Dominion is suing Fox for defamation in a case that poses considerable financial and reputational risk for the country’s most-watched cable news network.

The brief shows that Fox News stars and executives were afraid of losing their audience, which started to defect to the conservative cable news alternatives Newsmax and OAN after Fox News called Arizona for Mr. Biden. And they seemed concerned with the impact that would have on the network’s profitability.

On Nov. 12, in a text chain with Ms. Ingraham and Mr. Hannity, Mr. Carlson pointed to a tweet in which a Fox reporter, Jacqui Heinrich, fact-checked a tweet from Mr. Trump referring to Fox broadcasts and said there was no evidence of voter fraud from Dominion.

“Please get her fired,” Mr. Carlson said. He added: “It needs to stop immediately, like tonight. It’s measurably hurting the company. The stock price is down. Not a joke.” Ms. Heinrich had deleted her tweet by the next morning.