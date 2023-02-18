WORLD ROUNDUP The Truth about UFOs | Is Chinese Science All It’s Cracked Up to Be? | Covid Lab-Leak Theories Aren’t Going Away, and more

Published 17 February 2023

Militantly Waiting for the End of Time (Fitzroy Morrissey, The Critic)

Sunni or Shia, Muslim or Christian, modern or pre-modern — messianism retains a potent attraction.

Paper Dragons: Is Chinese Science All It’s Cracked Up to Be? (Bryan Appleyard, The Spectator)

At the tail end of last year, Chinese scientists claimed they had achieved something world-changing. In a widely circulated paper, the researchers said they had developed an algorithm run on a quantum computer that is able to break the best encryption that exists today.

Modern encryption runs on mathematical problems which take the most powerful computers tens of thousands of years to crack. It has long been theoretically possible that quantum computers could one day be capable of cracking these codes in a practical timescale. If the Chinese claim is correct, then Xi Jinping now possesses a terrifying assault weapon in cyber warfare.

The paper, however, was greeted with derision by many in the West. ‘This is one of the most actively misleading quantum computing papers I’ve seen in 25 years,’ said Scott Aaronson of the University of Texas, ‘and I’ve seen many.’ He wasn’t alone. ‘Can’t possibly work,’ added Steve Brierley of the quantum software company Riverlane.

If the Chinese really have created this quantum computing algorithm, the threat to the West is existential. But if the claim is hollow, as is likely, then it’s only the latest example of a Chinese brag that turns out to be little more than a paper dragon.

The Truth about UFOs (Andrew Stuttaford, The Spectator)

In June 1947, businessman Kenneth Arnold was piloting a plane near Mount Rainier in Washington State when he spotted nine ‘very bright objects’ moving at very high speed. Keeping formation, they darted hither and thither, flying, he fatefully explained, ‘like a saucer would if you skipped it across the water’. Whether Arnold described the objects themselves as saucer-shaped remains disputed, but it was as saucers, or discs, that they skipped into the American – and then global – imagination.