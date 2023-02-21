WORLD ROUNDUP AI & Nuclear Weapons | Mercenaries & Africa | Notorious Syria Conspiracy Theory Debunked, and more

Published 21 February 2023

A strategy based on a theory of success rather than on the means and capabilities at the U.S. government’s disposal · Mercenary Shocks: What the War in Ukraine Will Eventually Mean for Africa

When the Ukraine war ends, Africa will see an influx of mercenaries · IAEA Talks to Iran After Reports of High Uranium Enrichment

Iran has enriched uranium to 84% purity, which is close to weapons grade · U.S. General Warns China Biggest Threat in Space

“The most challenging threat is China but also Russia,” the general said · Russia’s Appetite May Extend Beyond Ukraine

Moscow’s expansive ambitions may go well beyond Ukraine · A Notorious Syria Conspiracy Theory Is Definitively Debunked

Promoters of the disinformation campaign refused to accept that the Assad regime was conducting chemical warfare in Syria

Keeping Humans in the Loop Is Not Enough to Make AI Safe for Nuclear Weapons (Peter Rautenbach, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems suffer from a myriad of unique technical problems that could directly raise the risk of inadvertent nuclear weapons use. To control these issues, the United States and the United Kingdom have committed to keeping humans in the decision-making loop. However, the greatest danger may not lie in the technology itself, but rather in its impact on the humans interacting with it.

Keeping humans in the loop is not enough to make AI systems safe. In fact, relying on this safeguard could result in a hidden increase of risk.

Afghanistan as a Site of U.S.-China Competition (Colin P. Clarke and Mollie Saltskog, Lawfare)

The Taliban’s struggle to provide security after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 has created a power vacuum that China is actively working to utilize. What the U.S. does to counter this effort will be crucial for regional stability moving forward.

Indispensable but Insufficient: The Role and Limits of Special Operations in Strategic Competition (David Ucko, Lawfare)

The United States finds itself in an era of strategic competition, as China, Russia, and other revisionist states challenge the norms and order that define American power. The U.S. government is now focused on how to respond, but that question is compounded by its adversaries’ diverse and global methods of attack. As America’s rivals privilege ambiguity and subterfuge, they deliberately avoid U.S. strengths, particularly in the military domain.

U.S. special operations forces (SOF) can contribute to strategic competition through their specialization in irregular warfare. In recent years, SOF have broadened their application of foreign internal defense and unconventional warfare—both irregular warfare missions and SOF core activities—to fit this new strategic setting. Foreign internal defense traditionally meant aiding a friendly government against an insurgency, but SOF now see it as a means of boosting a country’s “resilience” against foreign-sponsored interference. Unconventional warfare traditionally implied sponsoring an insurgency against an illicit or occupying government, but SOF now consider this work as supporting “resistance” capabilities for states facing foreign invasion or seeking to deter such a threat. Put differently, resilience protects against foreign subversion and resistance makes an invasion more painful—and therefore less likely.