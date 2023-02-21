OUR PICKS Private-Sector Research & Pandemic Risk | Reducing Government Overclassification | Hunting Planet-Threatening Asteroids, and more

Published 21 February 2023

Private-Sector Research Could Pose a Pandemic Risk. Here’s What to Do About It (Gerald L. Epstein, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

In 2018, Canadian academics with pharmaceutical industry funding made a stunning announcement. They had synthesized horsepox, a pathogen that no longer exists in nature and that is closely related to the smallpox virus, variola. The controversial product was meant as a vaccine candidate—intended to infect humans and confer immunity without being transmissible or pathogenic—but the biotechnology involved in its production could readily have been applied to create a pathogen with the potential to start a deadly pandemic.

As it was, the research raised questions about whether it lowered the bar for bad actors to synthesize variola as a biological weapon. But the study also highlighted a broader, perhaps less appreciated risk. By synthesizing a close cousin of a pandemic killer, the Canadian, pharma-backed researchers showed there is funding—and capability—outside the government to create and manipulate potential pandemic pathogens. In the United States, researchers with nongovernmental funding, unlike their government-funded counterparts, can perform experiments with so-called “enhanced potentially pandemic pathogens” largely free from regulation. These are germs that not only might trigger a pandemic but which researchers have made more virulent or transmissible in a lab. With a few exceptions, like for the original SARS virus (SARS-COV-1), no laws or regulations constrain the ability of independently funded companies to create or use lab-created pathogens with pandemic potential.

Observers have long seen the need for broadening the reach of US government policies that subject enhanced potential pandemic pathogens research to extra scrutiny; the risks that such research might pose do not disappear merely because no government funds are involved. Indeed, the US policy that currently creates an oversight framework for government-funded activity in this area explicitly sets out a marker that it be revised in some future version to cover “all relevant research activities, regardless of the funding source.” But doing so is not straightforward. From new laws to incentives for voluntarily following government policies, there are a range of possibilities for achieving this goal. As the amount of privately funded activity in the US bioeconomy increases, doing so will only become more important.

Yes, the Ohio Train Wreck Is an Environmental Disaster. No, It’s Not Chernobyl. (Benji Jones, Vox)

It looks bad. It sounds bad. So, how bad is it really?

The East Palestine incident is not an environmental disaster on the scale of Chernobyl, the BP oil spill, or the lead poisoning in Flint, Michigan — events that had very clear and devastating impacts on human health and wildlife. Some initial testing from the Environmental Protection Agency in East Palestine suggests that the air is safe to breathe and the municipal water is safe to drink.

There doesn’t seem to be much immediate danger.

What is concerning is that the specific risks of the spill are unknown, including the long-term threat. That’s partly because these chemicals are unusual; scientists don’t fully understand what level of exposure to vinyl chloride and other compounds spewed from the train is safe, or how they interact with each other. Plus, many of the sensors used to measure concentrations of them are not very sensitive, and even small quantities could harm people, experts say.

Reducing Government Overclassification of National Security Information (Herb Lin, Lawfare)

To rectify the widespread overclassification of government documents, policymakers might consider charging agencies for each decision to classify information.

Parched California Misses a Chance to Store More Rain Underground (Raymond Zhong, New York Times)

Torrential rains could have helped to replenish depleted aquifers, but some say state bureaucracy, designed to distribute water fairly, has stood in the way.

New Space Radar Will Hunt Planet-Threatening Asteroids (Briley Lewis, Scientific American)

The new ngRADAR at the Green Bank Telescope offers unprecedented Earth-based views of the solar system

15 Million People Are at Risk from Bursting Glacial Lakes (Chelsea Harvey,Scientific American)

At least 15 million people worldwide live in the flood paths of lakes that form as mountain glaciers melt and that can abruptly burst their banks

The Supreme Court Hears Two Cases That Could Ruin the Internet (Ian Millhiser, Vox)

Gonzalez v. Google and Twitter v. Taamneh seek to conscript big tech into the war on terror; the results could be disastrous.