OUR PICKS Mapping Your Supply Chain | Extremists’ Threat to Infrastructure | The Cost of Downing Three High-Altitude Objects, and more

Published 23 February 2023

Mapping Your Supply Chain (NCSC)

How organizations can map their supply chain dependencies, so that risks in the supply chain can be better understood and managed.

Dems on Homeland Security Panel Seek Info on Extremists’ Threat to Infrastructure (Dems-Homelandsecurity.House)

Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee wrote the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) asking to be briefed on threats posed by domestic violent extremists to the U.S. critical infrastructure, particularly the energy sector, and efforts by your respective agencies to defend against such attacks.

Asylum Seekers Who Cross U.S. Border Illegally Face New Biden Rule (Nick Miroff, Washington Post)

The Biden administration on Tuesday issued its most restrictive border control measure to date, announcing plans for a temporary rule that will penalize asylum seekers who cross the border illegally or do not apply for protection in other nations they pass through on their way to the United States.

Under U.S. immigration law, migrants fleeing persecution can request asylum regardless of how they arrive on U.S. soil. Biden’s rule, slated to take effect in May and expire after two years, would presume asylum ineligibility for those who enter illegally. The penalty would make it easier for the government to deport border-crossers who express a fear of harm, potentially reducing the number who are allowed into the United States pending a hearing in swamped U.S. immigration courts.

Will Global Warming Make Temperature Less Deadly? (Harry Stevens, Washington Post)

If cold was deadlier than heat, and the planet was getting hotter, global warming might actually save lives.

But whose lives? Projections indicate milder temperatures may indeed spare people in the globe’s wealthy north, where it’s already colder and people can buy protection against the weather. Yet heat will punish people in warmer, less wealthy parts of the world, where each extra degree of temperature can kill and air conditioning will often remain a fantasy.

Pentagon Spent At Least $1.5 Million on Missiles to Down Three High-Altitude Objects (Nancy A. Youssef and Aruna Viswanatha, Wall Street Journal)

The U.S. military spent at least $1.5 million to shoot down three airborne objects, which it now believes were likely recreational balloons, defense officials said Wednesday.

That figure is only for the four AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles used to bring down the objects over Alaska, Canada’s Yukon territory and Lake Huron. It doesn’t include the cost for Navy, Coast Guard, Alaska National Guard and Canadian forces to search for the debris, which likely will add hundreds of thousands of dollars to the cost, the officials said.