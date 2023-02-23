WORLD ROUNDUP Report Card on the War in Ukraine | The Adani Crisis Is Exactly What India Needs | Puerto Rico’s Food Security, and more

Published 23 February 2023

· A Report Card on the War in Ukraine

By now, it is clear that Putin’s war in Ukraine has been a grave strategic error · The New Nuclear Age

How China’s growing nuclear arsenal threatens deterrence · DIA Matches Iran Drones to ‘Kamikaze’ UAVs Used by Russia Against Ukraine Civilians

Iranian attack drones have been used by Russia against Ukraine’s people · The Adani Crisis Is Exactly What India Needs The scandal may rattle India’s elite just enough to jump-start long-neglected reforms · Puerto Rico’s Food Security Must Factor in Planning Energy Security

Puerto Rico’s recovery and transition to 100 percent renewables needs to take food security into account

A Report Card on the War in Ukraine (Graham Allison, Foreign Policy)

If year two of the war were a carbon copy of the first, Russia would control almost one-third of Ukraine next February.

The New Nuclear Age (Andrew F. Krepinevich, Jr., Foreign Affairs)

In late June 2021, satellite images revealed that China was building 120 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) silos on the edge of the Gobi Desert. This was followed by the revelation a few weeks later that another 110 missile silos were under construction in Hami, in Xinjiang Province. Together with other planned expansions, these sites amount to a dramatic shift in the country’s approach to nuclear weapons. For decades, China maintained a relatively small nuclear force, but according to current U.S. intelligence estimates, that arsenal is now on track to nearly quadruple, to 1,000 weapons, by 2030.

DIA Matches Iran Drones to ‘Kamikaze’ UAVs Used by Russia Against Ukraine Civilians (Bridget Johnson, HSToday)

U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley responded to new report by stating, “The Iranian regime keeps denying it; the evidence keeps piling up.”

The Adani Crisis Is Exactly What India Needs (Bhaskar Chakravorti, Foreign Policy)

A U.S.-based short seller, Hindenburg Research, published a 106-page forensic report accusing Adani and his companies of a vast scheme of stock manipulation and fraud, using a complex system of shell companies. The Adani affair could become India’s so-called Lehman moment—leading to the unraveling not only of one of India’s largest and best-connected corporate empires but of an entire nation’s ambitions to harness what will soon be the world’s largest population in an effort to realize the country’s vast economic potential.

But ironically, the Adani crisis is exactly what India needs right now to accelerate its journey. There is much complacency among the Indian elite and around the world. The country’s size, burgeoning market, youthful demographics, and politically muscular government makes India’s rise inevitable; fix its physical infrastructure, and the world will be beating down India’s door to invest in and do business with—or so the mantra goes. Poor corporate governance, crony capitalism, defanged regulators, and uncritical media are just part of the price to be paid for India’s rise. After the Adani jolt, there will inevitably be a reexamination of the India narrative, with fresh attention paid to fixing India’s system of economic and corporate governance.

Puerto Rico’s Food Security Must Factor in Planning Energy Security (Ismael Arciniegas Rueda, Andrew Star, and Henri van Soest, National Interest)

The tragedy of disaster recovery has unlocked substantial capital for Puerto Rico to rewrite its interdependent security in energy and food.