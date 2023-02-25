OUR PICKS Formal Reckoning on the COVID Pandemic | AI and Autonomy Are Critical to the Future of War | Floating Wind Power, and more

Published 24 February 2023

Why the U.S. Needs a Formal Reckoning on the COVID Pandemic (The Editors, Scientific American)

After Pearl Harbor, 9/11 and other major tragedies, the U.S. has examined itself to see how to prevent the next catastrophe. We need to do the same for the COVID pandemic

George Santos Wants to Make the AR-15 America’s ‘National Gun’ (Nia Prater, New York Magazine)

Between answering questions about his finances and whether he really did rip off an Amish dog breeder, George Santos has found the time to carry out some of his actual duties as a congressman, including signing onto different pieces of legislation.

One bill in particular stands out: legislation to make the AR-15 the “National Gun of America.”

Additional co-sponsors include Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who once said that Jesus didn’t have enough AR-15s “to keep his government from killing him,” and Congressman Andrew Clyde of Georgia, who recently handed out assault-rifle-shaped pins to his House colleagues. Santos himself was photographed wearing one.

During a Visit to East Palestine, Ohio, Trump Forgets to Mention the Train Safety Regulations He Gutted (Bess Levin, Vanity Fair)

During a visit to East Palestine, Ohio, on Wednesday, Donald Trump accused the federal government of “indifference and betrayal” in the wake of the February 3 freight train derailment that resulted in residents within a one-mile radius being forced to evacuate. He added that “what this community needs now are not excuses…but answers and results.”

One thing Trump didn’t mention? The train safety regulations he gleefully gutted as president.

Among the biggest relevant regulatory rollbacks Trump has conveniently remained mum over is the 2018 scrapping of a 2015 Obama-era rule requiring advanced braking technology on trains transporting particularly hazardous materials. That rule would have required compliance by certain trains by 2021 and others by 2023, but as Fortune reported at the time, Trump’s Department of Transportation decided that “the cost of installing these more sophisticated brakes outweigh[ed] the benefit.”

As Bloomberg notes, the Obama mandate, which was introduced along with a bunch of other new safety rules, would have forced trains to swap out what the then head of the Federal Railroad Administration likened to a “Civil War–era braking system.”

The other rules scrapped by the 45th president were for recurring safety audits of railroads and the requirement of having at least two crew members aboard freight trains. (Though the Norfolk Southern train that derailed had three crew members aboard, Politico notes that in regard to the two-member rule, the Trump administration claimed “a train crew staffing rule would unnecessarily impede the future of rail innovation and automation.”)

Ohio’s Train Derailment—Not Spy Balloons—Is the Real National Security Threat (Bradley Martin and Aaron Clark-Ginsberg, RAND / Los Angeles Times)

The slow degradation of infrastructure and disaster response is less a spectacle than an overflying balloon, but the train derailment and chemical spill in Ohio highlights just how bizarre such a focus on perceived external national security threats has become. The far greater threat may be from within.

Russia Accused of Amplifying Nord Stream Pipeline Attack Conspiracy Theories in Demand for UN Probe (Bridget Johnson, HSToday)

The September incident is still under investigation and prompted European nations to step up security around energy facilities in the Baltic Sea and North Sea.

DOD Official: AI and Autonomy Are Critical to the Future of War (Edward Graham, Nextgov)

The Pentagon is working to prioritize the ethical and responsible adoption of autonomous technologies across the U.S. military as it works to keep pace with global adversaries.

DHS’s Biometric Rally Reveals Strong Capabilities Reliant on Camera Configuration (Alexandra Kelley, Nextgov)

Researchers at the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate explained how camera systems’ capacity for varied skin tones can make or break an accurate biometric reading.

Pentagon Didn’t Check Risks Before Authorizing Cloud Services, IG Finds (Edward Graham, Defense One)

The military branches “may be unaware of known vulnerabilities and cybersecurity risks associated with operating their systems or storing their data,” the Pentagon inspector general found.

How the U.S. Is Planning to Boost Floating Wind Power (David Iaconangelo, Scientific American)

The Biden administration is eyeing a 70 percent cut in the cost of floating offshore wind power by 2035.