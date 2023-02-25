WORLD ROUNDUP: WAR IN UKRAINE, ONE YEAR ON How and When the War in Ukraine Will End | Putin’s fatal miscalculation over Ukraine | The Quiescent Russians, and more

Published 24 February 2023

The War in Ukraine Is the End of a World (Tom Nichols, The Atlantic)

The war in Ukraine is the final shovel of dirt on the grave of any optimism about the world order that was born with the fall of Soviet Communism. Now we are faced with the long grind of defeating Moscow’s armies and eventually rebuilding a better world.

Today marks a year since Russian President Vladimir Putin embarked on his mad quest to capture Ukraine and conjure into existence some sort of mutant Soviet-Christian-Slavic empire in Europe. On this grim anniversary, I will leave the political and strategic retrospectives to others; instead, I want to share a more personal grief about the passing of the hopes so many of us had for a better world at the end of the 20th century.

A Year of Putin’s Wartime Lies (David Remnick, New Yorker)

Every credible analyst of the invasion of Ukraine has been stunned by the scale of the Russian President’s folly—and his failure extends well beyond the battlefield.

You Ain’t No Middleman: EU and NATO Slam China’s Bid to Be a Ukraine Peacemaker (Stuart Lau, Politico.eu)

Von der Leyen says Beijing ‘has taken sides’ while NATO’s Stoltenberg says ‘China doesn’t have much credibility’.

Reality Check: Russia Could Win (Lucas Webber, The Critic)

The West believes the war in Ukraine is, if not won yet, then at least not lost. That Russia’s invasion has failed, and that the heroic defence offered up by Ukraine has been a glorious feat of arms, scotching Putin’s ambitions. However, the matter of who is winning and who is losing in Ukraine is not the simple morality play we might want it to be.

Despite its chaotic and blunder-filled start to the war as well as Ukraine’s impressive feats in expelling its forces from parts of Kharkov and Kherson, Russia has consolidated its defences and transitioned into a strategy focused on leveraging its considerable firepower advantage with the express purpose of attriting Ukraine’s armed forces. When Putin declared war and put forth “demilitarization” as one of the “Special Military Operation’s” key objectives, it was meant in earnest. Ambitions wax in all wars, but this Russian goal was real, not a figleaf.