OUR PICKS Don’t Be So Confident in Nuclear Decision-Making | Nuclear Waste as a Source of Energy | The AI Disaster Scenario, and more

Published 27 February 2023

Don’t Be So Confident in Nuclear Decision-Making (Reid Pauly and Rose McDermott, Lawfare)

The Russian invasion of Ukraine brought with it the specter of nuclear conflict—and that was not by chance. States have many reasons to engage in nuclear brinkmanship. However, things can easily get out of control and individual and small group psychology, not cold reason, may prove most important during crises.

Rupert Murdoch Admitted Some Fox Commentators “Endorsed” Election Lies (Jeremy Barr, Sarah Ellison, and Rachel Weiner, Washington Post)

Rupert Murdoch, chairman of Fox News’s parent company, acknowledged in a deposition that “some of our commentators were endorsing” the baseless narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

When asked in particular if Fox News host Jeanine Pirro was among the hosts who endorsed the claims, Murdoch replied “I think so.” He said that former host Lou Dobbs did so “a lot,” and that prime-time host Sean Hannity did so “a bit.”

Disqualification from Office: Donald Trump v. the 39th Congress (Mark A. Graber, Lawfare)

Donald Trump’s recently announced campaign for a second term as president of the United States must overcome a major constitutional obstacle before the former chief executive faces voters in Republican primaries. The U.S. Constitution requires presidents to be over 35 years old, a U.S. citizen, a U.S. resident for at least 14 years, and, as decided by the 39th Congressin 1868, not a participant in any rebellion or insurrection against the United States. Section 3 of the 14th Amendmentdisqualifies any person from holding “any office, civil or military, under the United States, … who, having previously taken an oath … as an officer of the United States, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” As I have written previously, a historically informed interpretation of those terms leaves little doubt that Trump’s conduct on and immediately before Jan. 6, 2021, may fit the bill, although crucial facts necessary for disqualification are disputed. Likewise, Bruce Ackerman and Gerard Maglioccahave argued that Trump can be barredfrom the presidency if Congress declares that, by encouraging the attack on the Capitol, Trump engaged in “insurrection or rebellion.”

The persons who framed Section 3 of the 14th Amendment regarded persons as participating in an insurrection if they incite, aid, or support an assemblage committed to preventing the implementation of federal law by force or violence. The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol provides an answer, detailing in its report “how Donald Trump, along with a handful of others, planned to defeat the transfer of Presidential power on January 6th.” The committee’s conclusion that Trump was a participant in an attempt to prevent the implementation of federal constitutional provisions and statutes governing presidential elections, an attempt that involved resistance to those federal laws by force and violence, combined with the framing understanding that the president is both an officer of the U.S. and an officer under the U.S. compel the conclusion that Donald Trump is constitutionally disqualified from seeking a second term as president of the United States.

The only question that remains is whether—and how—that will happen.

Inside the Race to Tap a Controversial Source of Carbon-Free Energy: Nuclear Waste (Alexander C. Kaufman, Huff Post)

There’s enough energy in spent uranium fuel to power the U.S. for over a century, but recycling waste was a challenge even in America’s atomic glory days.

The AI Disaster Scenario (Derek Thompson, The Atlantic)

Is it right to freak out? Is it wrong? Will AI end the human race? But also: Aren’t these tools awe-inspiring?

Why a Blizzard Is Hitting Southern California (Andrea Thompson, Scientific American)

A massive storm shocks southern California with cold temperatures, strong winds and abundant moisture, causing extremely rare blizzard conditions and potentially unprecedented snowfalls.